Halle 2021: Andrey Rublev vs Philipp Kohlschreiber preview, head-to-head and prediction | Noventi Open

Match details

Fixture: (4) Andrey Rublev vs Philipp Kohlschreiber

Date: 18 June 2021

Tournament: Noventi Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Halle, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €1,318,605

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andrey Rublev vs Philipp Kohlschreiber preview

Russian Andrey Rublev will lock horns with veteran German Philipp Kohlschreiber in the quarterfinals of the Noventi Open on Friday.

Playing in his first grasscourt event of the season, the fourth-seeded Russian has done well to come through some closely-contested matches this week and will be looking to carry the momentum into the business end of the tournament. He will face a stern test in the last eight against Kohlschreiber though.

Philipp Kohlschreiber

Kohlschreiber has been on the tour for many years now and while his ranking has dropped of late, he still has the game to go toe-to-toe with some of the biggest names.

The German's recent run to the third round at Roland Garros, where he scored wins over the likes of Aslan Karatsev and Fernando Verdasaco, would have filled him with confidence ahead of the grasscourt season.

Andrey Rublev vs Philipp Kohlschreiber head-to-head

Philipp Kohlschreiber leads Andrey Rublev 1-0 in their current head-to-head. But the two haven't faced off since the 2017 Hamburg Open.

Andrey Rublev vs Philipp Kohlschreiber prediction

Rublev will look to take on the role of the aggressor in the match.

Given the huge gulf in the rankings and recent form, Andrey Rublev will enter this contest as the firm favorite. The fourth seed will, however, need to be wary of Kohlschreiber, who has a knack for pulling off upsets on the big stage.

The German has 21 wins over top-10 opponents in his career, several of which have come on grass. He possesses a well-rounded game built around a big forehand and nifty frontcourt skills that make him a threat on any surface.

Rublev is definitely the stronger player off the ground and will look to take on the role of the aggressor in the match. He has managed to keep his unforced error count in check this week and will need to maintain a high level in this match as well.

Kohlschreiber has played some solid tennis in the lead-up to this match, but facing off against a red-hot Rublev will pose a whole different challenge. The German could cause the Russian some problems with his variety, but if Rublev finds his range on his groundstrokes early, he should be able to come through unscathed.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets.

