Halle 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview, head-to-head and prediction | Noventi Open

Match details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Date: 15 June 2021

Tournament: Noventi Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Halle, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €1,318,605

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Daniil Medvedev vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will kickstart his Halle tournament by taking on Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round.

Medvedev and Struff are both coming off fairly successful Roland Garros campaigns. While the Russian finished as a quarterfinalist, Struff managed to reach the fourth round.

After seemingly conquering his claycourt demons, Daniil Medvedev will be looking to do the same on grass - a surface where he has suffered almost as much as clay in recent years.

The Russian last played on grass in 2019, at Wimbledon, where he lost to David Goffin in the third round. That said, Medvedev did finish as a semifinalist at Queen's that year.

The World No. 2, who will be making his debut at Halle this year, has been presented with a very tricky draw despite being the top-ranked player in the field. Playing someone like big-hitting Struff in the first round is always a dangerous proposition on a fast surface.

Medvedev could then face Vasek Pospisil in the second round, before locking horns with 10-time champion Roger Federer in the quarterfinals. Should the Russian escape unscathed, two-time runner-up Alexander Zverev could be waiting in the semifinals.

Having said that, it won't be easy for Medvedev to overcome the challenge of Jan-Lennard Struff, who has all the weapons to cause an upset. The German last played on grass at The Championships in 2019, where he made the third round.

In his last appearance at Halle, Struff was knocked out in the second round by Karen Khachanov.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jan-Lennard Struff head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev has played Jan-Lennard Struff thrice on tour and enjoys a 100% record against the German, meaning he enters the match with a 3-0 head-to-head advantage.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jan-Lennard Struff prediction

Jan-Lennard Struff

It goes without saying that Daniil Medvedev and Jan-Lennard Struff will enjoy a good deal of success on serve. But the Russian is a little more accurate with his delivery, so he might have an advantage in that aspect.

This match will likely boil down to who returns better on the day. Sliced and blocked returns are bound to be rewarded, and that's where Struff could have an edge. The lack of a quality slice could hurt Medvedev, as could his forays into the forecourt area - where the German is arguably superior.

This has all the makings of a closely fought encounter, separated by just a few points. It is difficult to pick a winner, but Medvedev probably has a slight advantage given his big-match temperament and his confidence-building Roland Garros run.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in three sets.

