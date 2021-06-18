Halle 2021: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head and prediction | Noventi Open

Match details

Fixture: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Ugo Humbert

Date: 19 June 2021

Tournament: Noventi Open 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Halle, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €1,318,605

Match timing: Not before 2:30 pm local time, 12:30 pm GMT, 8:30 am EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Ugo Humbert preview

Talented youngsters Felix Auger-Aliassime and Ugo Humbert will lock horns on Saturday with a spot in the 2021 Noventi Open final up for grabs.

Auger-Aliassime upset 10-time champion Roger Federer in the second round and followed that up with a strong showing against American Marcos Giron in the last eight.

Ugo Humbert

Humbert has had a similarly strong week in Halle. The Frenchman has notched up two solid wins over big-hitting opponents in the shape of Alexander Zverev and Sam Querrey and will enter the semifinal contest high on confidence.

Humbert lost to Auger-Aliassime at last week's Stuttgart Open and will be keen to exact revenge.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Ugo Humbert have split their previous two meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock. Both of their encounters have been on grass, with Humbert winning in 2019 Wimbledon and Auger-Aliassime in Stuttgart last week.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Auger-Aliassime has already beaten Humbert on grass this season.

Felix Auger-Aliassime has already beaten Ugo Humbert on grass this season and will enter the contest knowing exactly what he needs to triumph once again.

In their quarter-final meeting in Stuttgart, the Canadian was strong on serve and did not give Humbert too many opportunities to break. He eventually edged out the Frenchman in two tie-break sets.

Humbert has been vulnerable in tie-breaks of late; he also dropped one in his last match against Sebastian Korda. Thus, he might look to be a little more aggressive during return games and push for a break of serve.

Both players possess similarly power-packed games. However, Humbert has the ability to mix things up with some serve-and-volleys and crafty dropshots. That, along with his serving prowess, gives the Frenchman the edge in this contest.

Prediction: Ugo Humbert to win in three sets.

