Halle 2021: Ugo Humbert vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head and prediction | Noventi Open

Ugo Humbert

Match details

Fixture: Ugo Humbert vs Sebastian Korda

Date: 18 June 2021

Tournament: Noventi Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Halle, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €1,318,605

Match timing: Approx. 4:30 pm local time, 2:30 pm GMT, 10:30 am EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Ugo Humbert vs Sebastian Korda preview

Surprise quarterfinalists Ugo Humbert and Sebastian Korda will lock horns on Friday with a spot in the last four of the 2021 Noventi Open up for grabs.

Humbert enters the contest fresh off an upset win over third seed Alexander Zverev. The Frenchman relied on some clutch serving and power hitting from the baseline to edge out Zverev 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-3 in a match that lasted nearly two hours.

Sebastian Korda

Korda has also come through a couple of close encounters against quality opponents in the shape of Kei Nishikori and Roberto Bautista Agut.

The youngster produced a clean performance to oust sixth seed Bautista Agut in his opener, but had to dig deep in his second-round match against Nishikori.

Korda was taken the distance by his Japanese opponent, but eventually prevailed 2-6, 6-3, 7-5. Needless to say, he will enter the contest feeling confident about his prospects.

Ugo Humbert vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Ugo Humbert and Sebastian Korda, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Ugo Humbert vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Humbert will be playing in his second straight quarterfinal on grass.

This could be a closely-contested affair, given the similarity in their game styles. Both Humbert and Korda possess big serves and powerful groundstrokes, and enjoy playing in fast conditions.

Humbert, in particular, looks to be enjoying his time on the grass. The Frenchman, who broke through last year, struggled to find his form during the claycourt swing before coming to Germany.

But he has looked extremely comfortable on the quicker grasscourts, which suit his game. The Frenchman's signature mix of power and deft touch was on full display in his win over Zverev, who ran out of answers by the end of their second-round clash. Humbert will be looking to produce a similar performance against Korda as well.

For Korda, the key will be to protect his serve and ensure he stays within touching distance of Humbert on the scoreboard. While the Frenchman was clinical in his match against Zverev, he has a mixed record in tiebreakers.

But to be able to push Humbert to breaking point, Korda will need to maintain a steady level throughout. He cannot afford too many slip-ups against the Frenchman, who will be ready to pounce on any opportunity that comes his way.

Prediction: Ugo Humbert to win in three sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram