Halle 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Fixture: (3) Andrey Rublev vs (8) Roberto Bautista Agut

Date: June 24, 2023

Tournament: Terra Wortmann 2023.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Halle, Germany.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,345,130.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Andrey Rublev vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview

Andrey Rublev in action at the French Open

Third seed Andrey Rublev will face eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the semifinals of the Terra Wortmann Open on Saturday.

Rublev entered the grasscourt event following a disappointing third-round exit at the French Open. He beat Wu Yibing 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2 in the first round before triumphing 7-6(6), 6-3 over Yannick Hanfmann to reach the quarterfinals.

Here, Rublev was up against Tallon Griekspoor and found himself a set down. However, he bounced back to take the second 6-3 and cruised to a 5-2 lead in the decider. Griekspoor showed some resistance by winning the next two games but the Russian won it 6-4 to book his place in the semifinals of the Terra Wortmann Open.

Roberto Bautista Agut began his campaign at the ATP 500 event by beating Andrea Vavassori in straight sets. He then won two tight sets against Brandon Nakashima, 7-5, 7-6(2), to set up a quarterfinal clash against top seed Daniil Medvedev.

The first two games of the match saw serves being broken. Both players then held serve until 5-5. Bautista Agut held serve once more before breaking Medvedev in the final game to take the first set 7-5.

The second set was tightly contested, with neither player able to break the other's serve. A tiebreak would determine the outcome of the set and Bautista Agut won it 7-3 to book his place in the semifinals of the Terra Wortmann Open.

Andrey Rublev vs Roberto Bautista Agut head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is currently tied at 4-4. Their last meeting came in the first round of the 2023 Adelaide International, with the Spaniard winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Andrey Rublev vs Roberto Bautista Agut odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Andrey Rublev -145 -1.5 (+160) Over 23.5 (-105) Roberto Bautista Agut +110 +1.5 (-225) Under 23.5 (-135)

(All odds are sourced from BETMGM)

Andrey Rublev vs Roberto Bautista Agut prediction

Rublev will enter the match as the favorite but Bautista Agut will be in good spirits after defeating Medvedev, not to forget the Spaniard has produced some pretty good performances on grass.

Rublev's serve will be a huge weapon on the surface; he has already produced 31 aces in Halle. The Russian is an aggressive player but has managed to maintain a low unforced error count in recent tournaments. He looks a lot more composed on the court, which will no doubt come in handy.

Bautista Agut has only served five aces in his three matches so far in Halle. However, he has been very strong on his first serve, winning 106 out of 130 points. The Spaniard is a counterpuncher and can make swift transitions from defense to offense. He will need to replicate his performance against Medvedev if he is to reach the final in Halle.

Rublev will not have it easy but his current form and powerful serve and forehand should be enough to see him reach the final of the ATP 500 event.

Pick: Rublev to win in three sets.

