Halle 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Yannick Hanfmann preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Fixture: (3) Andrey Rublev vs Yannick Hanfmann

Date: June 22, 2023

Tournament: Halle Open 2023.

Round: Second Round (Round of 16).

Venue: Halle, Germany.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,345,130.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Andrey Rublev vs Yannick Hanfmann preview

Andrey Rublev plays a forehand at the French Open

Andrey Rublev is set to face wildcard Yannick Hanfmann in the second round of the Halle Open 2023. Having successfully navigated past Yibing Wu of China with a 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2 victory, Rublev aims to continue his promising grass court campaign. On the other hand, Hanfmann displayed grit by overcoming qualifier Louis Wessels in a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 match to earn his spot in the second round.

Rublev comes to Halle following a Round of 32 loss at the French Open to World No. 48, Lorenzo Sonego. Their thrilling encounter concluded with the Russian losing 7-5, 6-0, 3-6, 6-7 (5), 3-6 on June 2. Meanwhile, Hanfmann's previous tournament run at the French Open concluded in the Round of 64, with Francisco Cerundolo proving too strong, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on June 1.

Rublev's last ten matches reveal a tally of six wins and four losses. He claimed the first set in seven of these encounters. On average, he competed in 28.7 games per match, clinching 15.6 overall. His track record showcases a dominance in straight-set victories (2-0), accounting for 66.7% of his wins, while he hasn't notched any three-set triumphs (2-1).

Hanfmann's last ten matches demonstrate a slightly better winning percentage with seven wins and three losses. Like Rublev, Hanfmann secured the first set seven times. Over the course of these matches, he played an average of 26.7 games, earning 13.7 overall victories. His winning pattern reflects a balance between two-set (2-0) and three-set (2-1) victories, both standing at 42.9%.

Andrey Rublev vs Yannick Hanfmann head-to-head

Rublev and Hanfmann have crossed paths twice, with each claiming one victory. Their first encounter was at the Australian Open 2021, where Rublev triumphed 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. However, Hanfmann turned the tables in their second face-off at the 2023 Internazionali BNL d'Italia - Rome, securing a win with a scoreline of 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-3.

Andrey Rublev vs Yannick Hanfmann odds

Andrey Rublev vs Yannick Hanfmann prediction

Yannick Hanfmann at French Open

The upcoming second-round clash at the Halle Open 2023 between third seed Andrey Rublev and wildcard Yannick Hanfmann is sure to be a riveting encounter. The two players, known for their strength at the baseline, will look to take control of the match with their commanding serves and powerful strokes.

Rublev, despite a recent setback at the French Open, is a formidable player on his day, with his fiery forehand and relentless aggression. However, his match readiness might be a concern given the less than optimal run at Roland Garros.

Meanwhile, Hanfmann, who enjoyed an impressive performance at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia - Rome, carries the momentum into this encounter. His victory over Rublev in their last meeting will undoubtedly give him an added confidence boost.

Both players favour a rapid, attacking style of play, and their adept movement around the court, combined with powerful shot-making, makes this face-off intriguing.

Pick: Rublev in three sets.

