Halle 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Fixture: (4) Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Sonego

Date: June 22, 2023

Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Halle, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €2,345,130

Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 French Open.

Compatriots Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego are set to clash in the second round of the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open on Thursday.

Sinner faced veteran Richard Gasquet in the first round. The Italian youngster jumped to a 4-1 lead in the opening set. He then squandered three set points on his opponent's serve at 5-2, but served out the set himself in the following game.

Sinner twice held multiple breaks points for an advantage in the second set, but failed to make the most of his chances. It came back to haunt him in the end as he got broken while trying to stay in the set at 6-5, costing him the set.

However, Sinner was quick to regroup in the third set. Despite some resistance from Gasquet, the Italian raced to a 5-1 lead. He wrapped up the proceedings soon after that to win 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

Originally slated to face Nick Kyrgios, Sonego instead went up against lucky loser Aslan Karatsev following the Australian's withdrawal. The first set was rather straightforward, with the Italian breaking his opponent's serve twice en route to claiming the opener.

Karatsev responded by nabbing the second set to level the contest. There were three consecutive service breaks at the start of the third set, with Sonego coming out on top to lead 3-1. He then broke the Russian's serve once again in the final game of the match to win 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

Sinner leads Sonego 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2023 Open Sud de France in straight sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Lorenzo Sonego at the 2023 French Open.

Both recovered from a second set letdown to finish their first round matches on a strong note. Sinner's stats were better than Sonego's, with the former having an edge in serve and winners to unforced errors ratio as well.

Sinner is more consistent compared to his fellow Italian. Sonego's record against top 10 players leaves a lot to be desired. He has managed to win just six of his 25 encounters against them, though two of those victories have come this year.

Sonego's armed with a pretty decent serve which can rival Sinner's as well if he's at his best. The two are capable baseliners, but what sets them apart is the latter's ability to maintain his intensity from start to finish.

While Sonego's resume and experience on grass tip the scales in his favor, Sinner's a dynamic talent who's capable of turning the tables on his opponent. Expect the younger Italian to emerge victorious.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.

