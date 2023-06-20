Halle 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicholas Jarry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicholas Jarry

Date: June 21, 2023

Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Halle, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €2,345,130

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicholas Jarry preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 French Open.

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off against World No. 28 Nicholas Jarry in the second round of the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open on Wednesday.

Tsitsipas kicked off his campaign in Halle against Gregoire Barrere. The Greek held a total of six break points across three of his opponent's service games, but failed to capitalize on them. It proved to be costly for him as he went on to lose the set in the tie-break later on.

Tsitsipas trailed 3-1 in the second set, but claimed five of the next six games to take the set. With the two refusing to cede any ground on serve in the third set, it also went to a tie-break. The Greek came out on top in it to complete a 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3) comeback victory.

Jarry faced Corentin Moutet in the first round. The duo were evenly matched for most of the opening set, but the former raised his level towards the end. The Chilean nabbed the last three games of the set to clinch it.

Jarry had to navigate some troubled waters early on in the second set as he needed to save multiple break points. He played much better as the set went on, eventually breaking Moutet's serve in the 11th game. The 27-year old then served out the match to win 6-3, 7-5.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicholas Jarry head-to-head

The two have split their previous two meetings evenly for the head-to-head to be deadlocked at 1-1. Tsitsipas won their most recent contest at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters in straight sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicholas Jarry odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas -300 +1.5 (-900) Over 24.5 (-130) Nicholas Jarry +225 -1.5 (+450) Under 24.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicholas Jarry prediction

Nicholas Jarry at the 2023 French Open.

Tsitsipas lost to Richard Gasquet in his opener at last week's Boss Open. He was on course for another early exit, but staged a great turnaround to defeat Barrere to score his first win on grass this season.

Tsitsipas's serve helped him out a lot against Barrere. He fired 16 aces and won 83% of his first serve points. He also struck 46 winners in contrast to just 12 unforced errors.

Jarry's win over Moutet marked his first victory on grass since 2019, when he defeated Pablo Cuevas in the first round of the Eastbourne International. The Chilean ws quite solid throughout the match and did about everything just right to get over the finish line.

While Tsitsipas did defeat Jarry earlier this year, he lost their previous encounter which took place on grass courts. While the Greek has improved his gameplay to meet the demands of the surface, he's still quite vulnerable on it.

Despite primarily being a claycourter, Jarry could give Tsitsipas a run for his money. However, the World No. 5 should be able to survive this round, especially if he continues to serve well.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets.

