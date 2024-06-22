Halle 2024 Final: Jannik Sinner vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (5) Hubert Hurkacz

Date: Sunday, June 23

Tournament: 2024 Terra Wortmann Open

Round: Final

Venue: Gerry Weber Stadion, Halle (Westfalen), Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €2,255,655

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 French Open

Top seed Jannik Sinner is slated to take on fifth seed Huber Hurkacz in a blockbuster final at the 2024 Terra Wortmann Open on Sunday, June 23.

Trending

Sinner survived a scare in his Halle opener against Tallon Griekspoor. He survived a barrage of big hits, eventually plowing through in three sets: 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-2. He faced another tough test in his second round against Fabian Marozsan, scrapping through in another three-setter, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Another tantalizing encounter against the big-hitting Jan-Lennard Struff awaited him in the quarterfinals, with the Italian coming out trumps in another thriller, 6-2, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (3). Up against surprise semifinalist Zhizhen Zheng, Sinner finally sealed a straight-set victory, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Hurkacz, meanwhile, kicked off his campaign in Halle with a gritty 7-5, 7-6 (2) victory over Flavio Cobolli in his opener. He saw off James Duckworth in his second round in straight sets 7-6 (3), 6-4, and followed it up with another routine 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over Marcos Giron in the quarterfinals. Up against home favorite and second seed Alexander Zverev in the semifinals, Hurkacz played some of his best tennis from the baseline and at the net, en route to an incredible 7-6 (2), 6-4 victory.

Jannik Sinner vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

Jannik Sinner and Hubert Hurkacz have faced off four times in professional competition and are currently split 2-2 in terms of their head-to-head. Sinner won their previous meeting 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1 in Monte Carlos last year.

Jannik Sinner vs Hubert Hurkacz odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner -300 -1.5 (-105) Over 23.5 (-145) Hubert Hurkacz +240 +1.5 (-135) Under 23.5 (+105)

(Odds to be added once made available)

Jannik Sinner vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

Terra Wortmann Open 2024 - Day 8

Fans can expect a thriller between Jannik Sinner and Hubert Hurkacz in the 2024 Terra Wortmann Open Final, with both players entering the contest evenly stacked.

Sinner has by no means had an easy run to the finals, but he has somehow always managed to find solutions consistently. He survived three matches that went the distance before finally sealing a straight-sets victory in his semifinal encounter. Hurkacz, on the contrary, has escaped minor hiccups during some matches but has had a relatively easy path to the final.

The pair know each other very well and even competed together in the doubles event earlier this week. Hurkacz could hold the edge given his prowess on the grass, but Sinner is no slouch either. He's proven his class on the surface over the past few years and only seems to be getting better with every match played.

Sinner will be competing in his first final since picking up the title in Miami, while Hurkacz will be competing in his first since his crown in Estoril. Both players have good conversion rates in finals and we could expect another thriller between the pair.

Hurkacz could topple Sinner en route to his second Halle crown if he goes about serving the same way and attacking the net as much.

Pick: Sinner in three sets.