Halle 2024: Hubert Hurkacz vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Fixture: (5) Hubert Hurkacz vs Marcos Giron

Date: Friday, June 21

Tournament: 2024 Terra Wortmann Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Gerry Weber Stadion, Halle (Westfalen), Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €2,255,655

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Hubert Hurkacz vs Marcos Giron preview

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2024 French Open

Fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz is set to take on Marcos Giron in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Terra Wortmann Open on Friday, June 21.

Hurkaz opened his campaign in Halle with a gritty 7-5, 7-6 (2) victory against Flavio Cobolli in the opening round. He took on James Duckworth in the second round. The first set saw no breaks of serve with both players serving lights out. Hurkacz edged ahead early in the tie-breaker and wrapped it up very soon thanks to a powerful forehand down the line.

The Pole started the second set the stronger, racing to a 2-0 lead. It was a real battle from the baseline, with Hurkacz using that solitary to eventually seal a 7-6 (3), 6-4 win.

Giron, meanwhile, opened his campaign in Halle against fourth seed Andrey Rublev. A clinical all-around display from the American helped him seal arguably the biggest upset yet at the 2024 Terra Wortmann Open.

He took on Stuttgart finalist Matteo Berrettini in the second round. It was the Italian who raced to the early lead, breaking Giron to love in the second game. That break proved decisive as he went on to serve out the first set on the back of some brilliant ball-striking.

Both players began well on serve in the second set, but a crucial break in the tenth game courtesy of a blistering forehand down the line handed Giron the second set. He carried that momentum into the decider, breaking Berrettini's serve with some incredible hustle on the baseline to seal a 4-2 lead. A workman-like performance from then on helped him seal an emphatic 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

Hubert Hurkacz leads Marcos Giron 1-0 in their head-to-head. They played their only encounter at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships with Hurkacz winning in straight sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Marcos Giron odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Hubert Hurkacz -350 -1.5 (-115) Over 22.5 (-160) Marcos Giron +260 +1.5 (-120) Under 22.5 (+115)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Hubert Hurkacz vs Marcos Giron prediction

Marcos Giron at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Hubert Hurkacz has been in fine form so far in Halle and is yet to drop a set. He's been brilliant on serve and has used his net play to good effect. His mental fortitude to claw his way back from tricky situations must be commended too. Marcos Giron on the contrary opened his campaign in style with an upset win over Andrey Rublev but was put to the test in the second round by Matteo Berrettini. He displayed great composure and tireless work ethic to secure the three-set epic.

The pair's only encounter in the past happens to have been played on the grass. Hurkakcz was the far superior player, however, on that occasion, blowing Giron away in straight sets.

Hurkacz's prowess on the grass gives him the edge heading into the encounter. His big serves and effective net play have been key to his success on the surface. Giron will have to be at his best both on serve and on the return should he challenge the Pole. Creating early inroads and keeping the points short with regular approaches to the net will be the call of order for the American.

Pick: Hurkacz in straight sets.