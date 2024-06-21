Halle 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Date: Friday, June 21

Tournament: 2024 Terra Wortmann Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Gerry Weber Stadion, Halle (Westfalen), Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €2,255,655

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 French Open

Top seed Jannik Sinner will continue his quest for a maiden Terra Wortmann Open title against crowd favorite Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 21.

Sinner opened his campaign in Halle with a hard-fought 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-2 comeback victory against a red-hot Tallon Griekspoor in the opening round. Fabian Marozsan stood in his way in the second round. Both players began exceptionally well on serve, but it was the Italian who snagged ahead in the ninth game with some brutal hitting from the back of the court. He went on to win the set comfortably in the following game.

The second set was a repeat of the first, with both Sinner and Marozsan beginning well on serve. Their net play was beyond impressive too. Marozsan, however, played the crucial points better and snatched the tie-breaker to send it into a decider. An early break for the Italian proved decisive as he went on to eventually seal a 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3 win.

Struff, meanwhile, kicked off his home campaign with a brutal three-set 6-7 (2), 7-5, 7-6 (10) comeback victory against Luciano Darderi in the opening round. He eventually sealed the win on his tenth match point.

Up against fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round, Struff went up the early break in the fifth game courtesy of a wild forehand error from the Greek. Some impressive net play ensured he comfortably sealed the first set. An early break in the second set once again proved decisive for the German as he went on to seal a comfortable 6-4, 6-4 win and a berth in the last eight.

Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff head-to-head

Jannik Sinner and Jan-Lennard Struff have faced off twice in professional competition with the Italian currently leading their head-to-head 2-0. They faced off earlier this year in Monte Carlo with Sinner winning in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner -350 -1.5 (-120) Over 22.5 (-130) Jan-Lennard Struff +240 +1.5 (-120) Under 22.5 (-110)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff prediction

Jan-Lennard Struff at the 2024 French Open

A tantalizing quarterfinal clash awaits in Halle as Jannik Sinner and Jan-Lennard Struff prepare to battle it out for a spot in the last four.

Sinner enters the clash on the back of two tight matches on the grass so far. He's looked far from his best but has somehow managed to find a way through, just going to prove why he is the World No. 1 currently. Despite a lackluster performance in the previous round, his serve and net play were some positives to take out of it.

Struff, on the contrary, is coming off an impressive win in the previous round after being made to work in his opener. He looked back at his best in the second round, winning a whopping 42 out of 53 points on serve and facing no break points. He was equally good on the return, breaking serve twice in three opportunities presented. His attacking play will be hard to stop if he continues in the same rich vein of form.

Sinner enters this encounter as the favorite, but there is no discounting a surprise from Struff who's no stranger to it. Revenge for a lackluster performance in their previous meeting will also be on Struff's mind who'll have the backing of the home crowd.

Pick: Sinner in three sets.