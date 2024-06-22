Halle 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Zhang Zhizhen preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Zhang Zhizhen

Date: June 22, 2024

Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Halle, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €2,255,665

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Zhang Zhizhen preview

Jannik Sinner came through another tough test at Halle to set up a semifinal showdown against Zhang Zhizhen, who also won his last-eight encounter in three sets.

Sinner, who is the top seed at this year’s tournament, has been pushed the distance in all his matches this week. He came from behind to oust Tallon Griekspoor in the opener before surviving a scare against Fabian Marozsan in the round of 16.

The Italian again had to dig deep in the quarterfinals against the big-serving Jan-Lennard Struff, winning in a third-set tiebreaker 7-6(3). The result saw his season’s win-loss record improve to an extraordinary 36-3.

Zhang has already scored a few upset wins this week.

Zhang, meanwhile, has also scored a few upset wins this week. He peaked in his second-round encounter against third seed Daniil Medvedev, winning 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(5).

The Chinese player, who had come into the grass swing with a negative win-loss record of 14-16, backed that win with another three-set win over Christopher Eubanks. He will look to ride the momentum deeper into the tournament.

Jannik Sinner vs Zhang Zhizhen head-to-head

Sinner and Zhang have never squared off on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Jannik Sinner vs Zhang Zhizhen odds

Player name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner Zhang Zhizhen

(Odds will be updated once available.)

Jannik Sinner vs Zhang Zhizhen prediction

Sinner has already improved his performance from last year.

Jannik Sinner came into his own in the 2024 season, winning his first Grand Slam title (the Australian Open) and ascending to the World No. 1 ranking. However, his grass abilities are still a work in progress.

The Italian has already improved his result from last year at Halle, as he retired mid-match in the quarterfinals in 2023.

Sinner’s serve has remained steady even if other elements of his game have been a bit shaky. He has dug himself out by conjuring a big serve in tight moments and the ace count has also been in double digits in all three of his matches in the ongoing tournament.

For Zhang Zhizhen, finding inroads into his opponent’s service games may be tricky. To his credit though, the Chinese has himself been impressive in the serving department, posting a high of 23 aces in his opener.

As has been the case in all of their matches this week, Sinner and Zhang could again be headed for a nailbiter. And in matches like this, the Italian’s superior big-match experience should give him the edge.

Prediction: Sinner to win in three sets