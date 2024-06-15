Halle 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Henri Squire preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (WC) Henri Squire

Date: Monday, June 17

Tournament: Halle Open, 2024

Round: Semi-Final

Venue: OWL Arena

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize: €2,255,655

Where to Watch: USA - Tennis Channel, UK - Sky Sports, Canada - TSN

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Henri Squire preview

The opening round of the 2024 Halle Open will pit the sixth seed Stefanos Tsistpas against Henri Squire. The Greek has had a mixed 2024 season. He lost in the fourth round at the Australian Open against Taylor Fritz. He made decent runs in Mexico and the Los Cabos Open but had underwhelming results at Indian Wells and Miami.

Tsitsipas turned his season on clay. He made back-to-back finals against Casper Ruud in Monte-Carlo and Barcelona, winning the title in Monaco. He also made it to the quarter-finals of the recently concluded French Open where he was blown away by the eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in a one-sided match.

The grass court season for Tsitsipas in 2023 mostly saw him getting eliminated in the early rounds. He lost to Christopher Eubanks in the round of 16 at Wimbledon despite being the higher seed. However, the Greek does have one title on the surface. Tsitsipas won the Mallorca championships in the 2022 season defeating Roberto Bautista Agut in the final.

Henri Squire is a professional who has just started to play at the ATP level. The 2024 season has mostly consisted of the German playing challenger-level tournaments.

However, he made it to the main draw of the French Open and won a match against Matt Purcell in the first round in a tough five-set battle. He lost to Felix Auger Aliassime in the next round. Squire made his ATP debut in 2022 in Halle where he could not complete his first-round match against Laslo Djere.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Henri Squire head-to-head

The head-to-head is 0-0 as this will be the first encounter between the two players.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Henri Squire odds

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Henri Squire prediction

Tsitsipas might take some time to adjust from the slower clay surfaces to the fast-paced grass surface. On the other hand, Squire has already played one grass-court match at Stuttgart, losing to Yannick Hanfmann.

The match will see a battle of differently styled backhands. Tsitipas is one of the few players who still uses the single-handed backhand, whereas Squire uses the more modern two-handed backhand.

The French Open five-setter gave glimpses of Squire's ability to play at the top level. However, given the current ranking and form, along with experience, Tsitsipas should be able to win this match.

Pick- Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.