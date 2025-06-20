Halle 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Daniil Medvedev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs (3) Daniil Medvedev

Date: June 21, 2025

Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: OWL Arena, Halle, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €2,522,220

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alexander Zverev vs Daniil Medvedev preview

Alexander Zverev at the Terra Wortmann Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Home favorite Alexander Zverev will take on third seed Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the Terra Wortmann Open 2025.

Zverev registered a comfortable 6-2, 6-1 win over Marcos Giron to begin his quest for a maiden title in Halle. He then staged a comeback to beat Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) in the second round. He was up against Flavio Cobolli for a spot in the last four.

The first set went Zverev's way since he was the only player who managed to secure a break of serve. The two remained unshakeable during their service games in the second set, thus leading to a tie-break. The German came out on top in it to score a 6-4, 7-6 (6) win.

Medvedev got his campaign in Halle underway with a 6-3, 6-3 win over home hope Daniel Altmaier. He beat Quentin Halys 6-2, 7-5 to set up a quarterfinal showdown against Alex Michelsen. A single break of serve in each set helped the Russian score a routine 6-4, 6-3 victory.

Alexander Zverev vs Daniil Medvedev head-to-head

Medvedev leads their rivalry 12-7. He won their most recent encounter at last year's Australian Open in five sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Daniil Medvedev odds

Alexander Zverev vs Daniil Medvedev prediction

Daniil Medvedev at the Terra Wortmann Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Zverev commenced his grass swing with a runner-up finish to Taylor Fritz in Stuttgart a week ago. He has continued his good run of form with a semifinal showing in Halle. While he was tested in the previous round by Sonego, he dispatched Cobolli without facing too many curveballs.

Winning 81 percent of his first serve points was the key to Zverev's success against Cobolli. He also erased all six break points that he faced. Medvedev has been playing some of his best tennis in a long time this week. He hasn't dropped his serve even once across his three matches here so far.

Medvedev faced a couple of break points in the first round against Altmaier, and not even one since then. He has now put himself on the verge of reaching his first final since March 2024.

Zverev and Medvedev are familiar rivals. Their milestone 20th career meeting will also be their very first on grass. The Russian has won a title on the surface and has made the last four at Wimbledon twice. The German, meanwhile, has neither triumphed on grass nor progressed beyond the fourth round of the grass court Major.

Medvedev's flat groundstrokes have worked their magic in Halle this week. He has a psychological edge against Zverev and has won six of their last seven matches, including their last three. The German's passive gameplay could come back to bite him against a resurgent Medvedev, who seems to be a man on a mission this week.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

