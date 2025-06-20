Halle 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli
Date: June 20, 2025
Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: The OWL Arena in Halle, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: €2,522,220
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli prediction
Second seed Alexander Zverev will take on Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinals of the Halle Open.
Zverev has had a season filled with ups and downs. After a runner-up finish in Melbourne, he secured a title-winning run in Munich and reached the quarterfinals in Paris.
Despite a spirited performance against Novak Djokovic at the French Open, the Serb defeated him in four sets.
The German entered Halle after a runner-up finish in Stuttgart. He started his campaign by cruising past Marcos Giron and Lorenzo Sonego in the first two rounds. Zverev outclassed the Italian Sonego in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(2).
Meanwhile, Flavio Cobolli has made a good start to the season. After title-winning runs in Bucharest and Hamburg, he reached the third round of the French Open. He defeated Andrey Rublev to win the title in Hamburg, 6-2, 6-4.
Cobolli started his campaign in Halle with a solid win against Joao Fonseca and then showed his class against Denis Shapovalov. He defeated the Canadian in a close three-set bout in the second round, 7-6(2), 4-6, 7-6(5). The Italian won 71% of his first serve points in the last round.
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli head-to-head
Zverev leads the head-to-head against Cobolli 1-0. He defeated the Italian most recently in the 2025 French Open.
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli odds
Despite losing the first set against Sonego, Zverev ground out a tough win in the second round. The German showed his enthusiasm after the win and seems determined to make a deep run in Halle. He has a potent all-around game and high tactical acumen on the court.
Cobolli, meanwhile, has raised his level this year. The youngster has already clinched two titles so far and will be eager to achieve success on grass. He likes to function from the baseline and has flat groundstrokes off both wings.
Considering their record on grass and results at the highest level, Zverev will still be a favorite to win. The German will be up against a stubborn customer but should be able to exploit his weaknesses and power through to the next round.
Pick: Zverev to win in three sets.