Halle 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs Marcos Giron

Date: June 17, 2025

Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Gerry Weber Stadion, Halle, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €2,522,220

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alexander Zverev vs Marcos Giron preview

World No. 3 Zverev hits a volley at Stuttgart Open | Image Source: Getty

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev will face USA's Marcos Giron in the first round of the 2025 Halle Open on Tuesday (June 17).

Ad

Trending

Zverev has had quite a mixed season on the ATP Tour so far in 2025. While the German reached his third career final at the Australian Open in January and won his 24th career singles title at the BMW Open in April, he has suffered various deflating defeats as well.

On Sunday (June 15), the World No. 3 was upset in the Stuttgart Open final by Taylor Fritz, marking his fifth straight defeat to the American since last year's Wimbledon. Needless to say, the 28-year-old is in need of a reversal of fortunes in Halle, where he has finished runner-up twice (2016, 2017).

Ad

Giron, meanwhile, has also endured a tough campaign since reaching the Round of 16 in Indian Wells three months ago. The 31-year-old has dropped nine of his last 11 tour-level outings, with his most recent loss coming in the first round of the French Open.

Alexander Zverev vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

Zverev leads Giron by a margin of 3-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The German has defeated the American at the 2021 Australian Open, 2024 Wimbledon, and the 2024 Vienna Open.

Ad

Alexander Zverev vs Marcos Giron odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Marcos Giron +525 -1.5 (+775) Over 21.5 (-140) Alexander Zverev -900 +1.5 (-5000) Under 21.5 (-105)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Alexander Zverev vs Marcos Giron prediction

Marcos Giron hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

Although Zverev didn't go all the way in Stuttgart, his game has been firing on all cylinders of late. At 6'6", he can fire down huge first serves consistently before following them up with his reliable, deep forehand. The low-bouncing grass is likely to challenge his footwork but he has shown no qualms with faster playing conditions in recent times.

Ad

Giron, on the other hand, doesn't have his higher-ranked opponent's firepower, which means that he has to instead rely on his court sense and aggressive intent. The World No. 43 has solid groundstrokes from either wing. That said, he does have an underwhelming serve that will be easy pickings for the second seed during their first-round encounter in Halle.

Pick: Zverev to win in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More