Halle 2025 Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Alexander Zverev vs Marcos Giron, Daniil Medvedev vs Quentin Halys| Terra Wortmann Open

Day 3 of the 2025 Terra Wortmann Open on June 18 will witness #2 seed Alexander Zverev in action. The World No.3 will participate in one of only two opening round clashes of the day, set to face Marcos Giron.

The #3 seed of the ATP 500 event, Daniil Medvedev, is also set to play at the OWL Arena on Wednesday, going up against Quentin Halys. Other prominent names to play on Day 3 include eighth-seed Karen Khachanov, former World No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Libema Open 2025 finalist Zizou Bergs.

Let’s see some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 2 of the 2025 Terra Wortmann Open.

Zizou Bergs vs Karen Khachanov

Eighth-seed Karen Khachanov has a tough opening match at Halle, put up against Zizou Bergs. Khachanov enters the campaign with a rocky performance at the 2025 Libema Open, defeating Mackenzie McDonald in an exhausting three-set thriller before suffering a 6-7, 4-6 loss to eventual champion Gabriel Diallo.

Khachanov has also had a quiet season, so far. He boasts a mediocre 15-14 record, making it as far as the semifinals in only one out of the 14 tournaments that he has participated in.

Bergs, meanwhile, comes into Halle with momentum on his side. He bounced back from a disappointing clay swing with a run to the finals in 's-Hertogenbosch. During this stretch, the Belgian defeated the likes of Alexei Popyrin, Mark Lajal, and Reilly Opelka, before falling to Diallo 5-7, 6-7.

This is the second time the two players will be facing each other on the ATP Tour, with Khachanov emerging victorious in the 2020 European Open. However, Bergs will be the slight favorite for their upcoming battle.

Predicted Winner: Zizou Bergs

Marcos Giron vs Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev blew past Corentin Moutet, Brandon Nakashima, and Ben Shelton before suffering a 3-6, 6-7 loss against Taylor Fritz in the finals of the 2025 BOSS Open. During that week, the German showcased an impressive serving display, with 8.8 aces and an average of 75.0% points won on his second serve per match.

Giron, on the other hand, is participating in his first tournament of the grass stint. Otherwise, his form hasn’t been encouraging, suffering opening round losses in four of the last six tournaments he has participated in.

Alexander Zverev currently leads the head-to-head 3-0 and will be expected to increase the streak on Wednesday. The last time the two met was in Vienna last year, and Alexander Zverev emerged on top of the pile with a dominant score of 6-2, 7-5.

Predicted Winner: Alexander Zverev

Quentin Halys vs Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev had one of his more subpar outings during the clay swing in recent history. He failed to clinch more than three wins in any tournament, ultimately finishing with an embarrassing first-round loss at the French Open.

His start to the grass court season hasn’t been motivating either. He endured a tough battle against Adrian Mannarino in the opening round of the Libema Open, winning the clash 7-6, 6-4. But his campaign came to a premature end after suffering a straight-sets loss to Reilly Opelka in the subsequent round.

Halys also showcased a poor display on the dirt, winning four out of ten matches. However, his strong serve has massively benefitted him on the grass, enabling him to defeat fellow countryman Benjamin Bonzi 6-4, 6-4 in the previous round at Halle.

Following a lone matchup during their ITF days in 2015, the two have met only on one occasion - during the 2023 Miami Open – with Medvedev securing an easy win.

Predicted Winner: Daniil Medvedev

Alex Michelsen vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas participated in his first grass court match of the season, defeating Luciano Darderi 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 in the first round at Halle. However, the Greek national suffered a major scare during the contest, requiring medical assistance for a lower back problem.

Michelsen, on the other hand, had a short stay in Stuttgart for the BOSS Open, suffering a second-round loss against German wildcard Justin Engel. However, the American youngster redeemed himself with a resilient 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 win against Francisco Cerundolo in the first round of the 2025 Terra Wortmann Open.

Michelsen has emerged victorious in each of their two meetings. Considering Tsitsipas’ fitness level, the youngster will be expected to increase this streak to three wins.

Predicted Winner: Alex Michelsen

