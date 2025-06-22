Halle 2025 final: Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Bublik

Date: June 22, 2025

Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open

Round: Final

Venue: Gerry Weber Stadion, Halle, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €2,522,220

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Bublik preview

World No. 11 Medvedev hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev will face a resurgent Alexander Bublik for the title at the 2025 Halle Open on Sunday (June 22).

Medvedev had endured a rough patch on the ATP Tour at the beginning of the season, winning a measly 19 of his 31 matches and falling outside the men's top 10 for the first time since 2023. More concerningly, the 29-year-old hasn't enjoyed a tour-level singles triumph since his 2023 Italian Open triumph; he has lost five back-to-back finals since then, marking a title drought of more than two years.

The former World No. 1 has looked to make plenty of amends in Halle this week. He beat second-seeded Alexander Zverev 7-6(3), 6-7(1), 6-4 in just over three hours to record his 40th career tour-level singles final appearance. Bublik, meanwhile, had perhaps been through an even bigger rut in terms of form a few weeks ago, having fallen to as low as 82nd in the ATP rankings in March this year.

Since then, the 27-year-old has worked hard to record some of the best results of his career yet. He reached his maiden Major quarterfinals at the French Open earlier this month before upsetting World No. 1 Jannik Sinner en route to the final of this year's Halle Open - a tournament that he won in 2023.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

Medvedev leads Bublik by a big margin of 6-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The Russian has defeated the Kazakh in every encounter of theirs since 2016 but has never met him on grass.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Bublik odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Alexander Bublik +135 -1.5 (+270) Over 22.5 (-160) Daniil Medvedev -165 +1.5 (-450) Under 22.5 (+115)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Alexander Bublik hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Bublik has a serious match-up disadvantage against Medvedev, who has the ability to absorb his opponents' pace and bring them to the nadir of their baseline game. The Russian also has some killer angles from both wings, allowing him to further get on top of rallies from the baseline. That said, the third seed has struggled with his consistency lately.

The Kazakh has been hitting his shots with great stride in the last few weeks and is not afraid to miss. At 6'5, the World No. 45 can also serve some big bombs and follow it up with a +1 on his forehand. Provided he can hit with enough depth and weight, Bublik might be able to score his career's first win against Medvedev in Halle on Sunday.

Pick: Bublik to win in straight sets.

