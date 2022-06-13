Halle Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs David Goffin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick  | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs David Goffin.

Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Halle, Germany.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,134,520.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Daniil Medvedev vs David Goffin preview

Daniil Medvedev is the top seed at the Halle Open this year

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will take on David Goffin in the first round of the Halle Open.

The Russian has won 22 out of 30 matches so far this season and has reached two finals. The first of these came at the Australian Open, where he led Rafael Nadal by two sets. However, the Spaniard scripted an incredible comeback to beat him to the title.

Medvedev's second final came at the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch, where he was the top seed. The 26-year-old received a bye to the second round, where he beat the experienced Gilles Simon 7-5, 6-4.

He then got the better of Ilya Ivashka and Adrian Mannarino to reach the final of the tournament. However, Medvedev was stunned by Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven in straight sets in the summit clash.

The newly-crowned World No. 1 will hope to stage another deep run and hopefully go all the way at the Halle Open.

Goffin, meanwhile, has won 18 out of 32 matches so far this season but has produced some promising performances. The most notable of these came at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, where he eventually won the title by defeating Alex Molcan in the final. This was the sixth ATP singles title of Goffin's career.

The Belgian also reached the last 16 of the Madrid Open, where he failed to convert a few match points against Rafael Nadal and lost 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (9).

At the French Open, Goffin reached the second round after beating Jiri Lehecka in four sets. He then saw off 24th seed Frances Tiafoe despite being a set down to continue his progress. However, the 31-year-old lost to Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets to exit the tournament.

Daniil Medvedev vs David Goffin head-to-head

Medvedev has a 2-1 head-to-head lead over Goffin. The first meeting between the two players came in the third round of the 2019 Australian Open with the Russian winning in straight sets.

Goffin beat him 4-6, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the third round of Wimbledon that year. Medvedev then won the third match between the two 7-6, 6-4 in the final of the 2019 Cincinnati Masters.

The winner of the match will take on either Ilya Ivashka or Jan-Lennard Struff in the last 16 of the Halle Open.

Daniil Medvedev vs David Goffin odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Daniil Medvedev -450 -4.5 (+125) Over 21.5 (-150) David Goffin +320 +4.5 (-175) Under 21.5 (+105)

Daniil Medvedev vs David Goffin prediction

Medvedev will enter the match as the favorite to win, but Goffin cannot be written off. The Russian does not have the most illustrious record on grass but has won 28 out of 43 matches, which is better than his opponent's 24-20 record.

Medvedev will look to make the most out of his solid serve and powerful groundstrokes on grass. His court coverage and return game will also come in handy and could put Goffin under pressure.

The Belgian's return game will no doubt be tested by Medvedev's powerful serve and he will heavily rely on his backhand, particularly down the line, for winners.

While Goffin has shown some signs of a resurgence this year, Medvedev has suffered a few unfavorable results, including his latest defeat in the Libema Open. However, the latter will probably manage to get the better of Goffin and reach the second round of the Halle Open.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

