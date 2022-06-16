Halle Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Ilya Ivashka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs Ilya Ivashka

Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals

Date: June 16

Venue: Halle, Germany.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,134,520.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Daniil Medvedev vs Ilya Ivashka preview

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will square off against Ilya Ivashka in the second round of the Halle Open.

He entered the Halle Open on the back of a near-perfect week at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships, where he made the finals but lost out to wildcard Tim Van Rijthoven 6-4,6-1. Rijthoven won his first title on the ATP tour on his tournament debut, beating the top three seeds en route..

The Russian locked horns with David Goffin in the first round in Halle and put up a commanding display right from the start against the German to win 6-3, 6-2. He held his serve throughout the match and was clinical in making the most of his opportunities, getting the job done in an hour and six minutes.

Ilya Ivashka walks out to play Daniil Medvedev on their last meeting at the Rolex Paris Masters - Day Three

Ilya Ivashka has won 11 out of 23 matches this season, with runs to the quarterfinals of the Geneva Open and Rosmalen Grass Court championships being his stand-out performances. In fact, it was Medvedev who put an end to his run last week in the Netherlands.

The Belarusian faced off against wildcard Jan Lennard Struff in the first round of the Halle Open and fended off the German 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) to set up a rematch against the Australian Open finalist.

Daniil Medvedev vs Ilya Ivashka head-to-head

Medvedev leads the head-to-head 2-1 against Ivashka. He defeated the Belarusians in their most recent encounter at the 2022 Rosmalen Grass Court Championships 7-6(8) ,6-4.

Daniil Medvedev vs Ilya Ivashka odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev -650 -4.5(-105) Over 21.5(-125) Ilya Ivashka +400 +4.5(-135) Under 21.5(-110)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Daniil Medvedev vs Ilya Ivashka prediction

Medvedev will be the favourite heading into this contest. The Russian has not been in the best form, but has found his best tennis to notch some wins over the last few weeks.

The 2021 US Open winner won 78 percent of his first serve points and saved all his break points against Goffin. The Russian has added new layers to his game and made adjustments in matches that have helped his game on grasscourt, including his improved serve, forehand and slices.

Ivashka enjoyed his career-best season on grass in 2021 winning 10 out of 15 matches and has made a solid start to this year's grass swing. He looked impressive in his wins over Mackenzie McDonald and Emil Ruusuvouri en route to the quarterfinals in s'-Hertogenbosch last week.

The Belarusin No. 1 converted three out of five break points against Struff and won nearly 73 percent of his first serve points. Ivashka can strike the ball with incredible precision and pace off his forehand, and can also win a few free points on the back of his potent first serve.

Medvedev was troubled by Ivashka when the pair met last week. However, the Russian is yet to hit top gear in terms of his overall game and has a better win percentage on grass as compared to Ivashka at 66 percent. The Belarusian will be looking for revenge but might just be facing an opponent too good for his liking.

Pick: Medvedev to win in three sets.

