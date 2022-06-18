Halle Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Oscar Otte preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs Oscar Otte

Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open 2022.

Round: Semifinals

Date: June 18 2022

Venue: Halle, Germany.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,134,520.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Daniil Medvedev vs Oscar Otte preview

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will square off against Oscar Otte in the semifinals of the Halle Open on Saturday.

Medvedev entered Germany on the back of a near-perfect week at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships. The 26-year old lost to wildcard Tim Van Rijthoven 6-4, 6-1 in the finals.

The Russian has continued his good form into the Halle Open, breezing past his opponents David Goffin, Ilya Ivashka and Roberto Bautista Agut in straight-sets en route to the semifinals.

The World No. 1 wrapped up his quarterfinal clash 6-2 ,6-4 against Roberto Bautista Agut in a little less than an hour-and-a-half, exhibiting a flawless performance. Medvedev saved all the break points he faced and held serve throughout the match. The World No. 1 is yet to drop a set in Halle.

Meanwhile, Oscar Otte is through to his second semifinal in two weeks. He couldn't get over the line against Matteo Berrettini in the last four of the Boss Open in Stuttgart, but the German has a second chance to make his first ever ATP final on grass.

The World No. 51 has had some big scalps to his name in the last fortnight, beating the likes of Denis Shapovalov and French Open quarterfinalist Karen Khachanov.

Otte started off slow against Khachanov, losing the opening set 6-4, but the local favorite tightened his game in the next two, winning a close tiebreak in the second set and holding on to a crucial break of serve in the third.

The German sealed off a sensational comeback in the last eight 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-4, showcasing one of his best performances in recent matches to secure a place in the last four.

Daniil Medvedev vs Oscar Otte head-to-head

Medvedev and Otte have never faced each other. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Daniil Medvedev vs Oscar Otte odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Daniil Medvedev -650 -3.5(-200) Over 20.5(-190) Oscar Otte +425 +3.5(+140) Under 20.5(+130)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Daniil Medvedev vs Oscar Otte prediction

There is no clear favourite in this contest. The tie might be tilted towards the Russian due to his recent performances and ranking superiority, but Otte is not too far away and has faired similarly on grass this season.

Medvedev fired eight aces and won 82 percent of his first serve points against Bautista Agut. He constantly frustrated the Spaniard with his crosscourt forehand, with the viscious angle generated by the shot opening up the court for him to hit an easy winner. Medvedev has also pulled off some exquisite winners on the run, showcasing his swift movement on the court and ability to time the ball.

Otte was unlucky to be on the losing end of two grueling tiebreak sets against Berrettini last week. The German rocked a mammoth 22 aces against Khachanov in the last match and also saved eight out of nine break points. His huge serve, unpredictability and variety at the net makes Otte a formidable opponent on grasscourt.

We can expect some high-quality tennis from the duo. Oscar Otte has momentum on his side and is very much capable of troubling Medvedev. The World No.1 is more experienced on grass, but Otte has a better win percentage (70).

If he starts off well, uses his slice well and gets many points against the Russian from the baseline, he could cause an upset and secure a place in the finals of the Halle Open.

Pick: Otte to win in three tight sets.

