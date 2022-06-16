Halle Open 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (5) Hubert Hurkacz.

Date: 17 June 2022.

Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Halle, Germany.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,134,520.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 French Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Hubert Hurkacz are set to face off in an exciting quarterfinal showdown at the 2022 Terra Wortmann Open on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime kicked off his grass season with a semifinal showing at the Libema Open last week, where he lost to eventual champion Tim van Rijthoven in three sets. He defeated Marcos Giron in three sets in the first round at Halle.

Auger-Aliassime took on Mackenzie McDonald in the second round. Both players held serve until the tiebreak in the first set, though each held a break point that they couldn't convert.

Auger-Aliassime was the first to reach a set point at 6-5 in the ensuing tie-break, but couldn't close it out. McDonald himself held a set point at 7-6 after that, but failed to clinch the set. The Canadian finally bagged the set on his second opportunity.

The second set was quite one-sided as Auger-Aliassime broke his opponent's serve thrice to win the match 7-6 (7), 6-1.

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2022 French Open.

Hubert Hurkacz's grass season started on a bittersweet note last week. While he lost in the first round of singles at the Boss Open in Stuttgart, he won the doubles title alongside Mate Pavic.

At the Halle Open, Hurkacz started off with a tough three-set win over Maxime Cressy in the first round. He was up against defending champion Ugo Humbert in the second round.

Humbert raced to a 3-1 lead in the first set, but Hurkacz fought back to level the score. The defending champion held a couple of set points on the Pole's serve at 5-4, but failed to take advantage of that.

After another couple of holds, the set went to a tie-break, which was won by Hurkacz. Both players were neck and neck in the second set, but the Pole got the decisive break in the eighth game to lead 5-3. He then easily served out the match for a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

The duo have faced off twice before, with Auger-Aliassime leading 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at last year's Halle Open in straight sets.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hubert Hurkacz odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Felix Auger-Aliassime -165 +1.5 (-450) Over 23.5 (-110) Hubert Hurkacz +130 -1.5 (+280) Under 23.5 (-125)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Both are quite capable grasscourt players, with Auger-Aliassime and Hurkacz reaching the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively at Wimbledon last year. The duo are pretty good servers.

Auger-Aliassime hit 15 aces and won 80% of his first serve points, while Hurkacz hit 10 aces and won 82% of his first serve points. Breakpoint opportunities are going to be quite rare in this match, so whoever capitalizes on whatever chances they have will outdo the other.

Auger-Aliassime had a slow start to his second-round clash against McDonald but rained down a barrage of winners in the second set. The Canadian's game was firing on all cylinders. His groundstrokes were precise and hitting the mark, he was moving well and displayed great tactics to get the better of his opponent.

Hurkacz has also played quite well this week. He's simply too solid from the baseline and a pretty good mover on the court despite his huge stature. The Pole too raised his level as the match progressed during his second-round match against Humbert.

This match is likely to go down to the wire with either player capable of coming out on top. However, Auger-Aliassime has been more consistent throughout the season and will have a slight advantage over his opponent.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.

