Halle Open 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mackenzie Mcdonald preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mackenzie McDonald

Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Date: June 15

Venue: Halle, Germany.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,134,520.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mackenzie McDonald preview

World No. 9 Felix Auger Aliassime will take on Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Halle Open on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime has been impressive this season, winning 65.9 percent of his matches. He helped Canada lift the ATP Cup in Sydney and won his first ATP title in Rotterdam.

The Canadian entered the Halle Open on the back of a semifinal exit in Stuttgart last week, going down to wildcard Tim Van Rijthoven, who went on to win the tournament. He squared off against Marcos Giron in the first round.

Auger-Aliassime looked in fine form throughout the match and was on his way to registering a straight-sets victory. But Giron fought back from 4-2 down in the second set and eventually took it 7-5. The fourth seed got his act together in the decider to win the match 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

World No. 53 Mackenzie McDonald has won 13 out of 28 matches this season, with runs to the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships and the third round at the French Open being his best results.

After a first-round exit from Stuttgart, the American squared off against qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler in the first round of the Halle Open.

The pair were evenly matched in the opening hour of the match and held serve to force a tie-break. McDonald got off to a nervy start, losing the first three points, but recovered quickly to win the next six and gain the advantage in the match.

The 27-year-old brought his A game in the second set and sealed a 7-6(4), 6-4 win.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head

Auger-Aliassime and McDonald have never faced each other, so their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mackenzie McDonald odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Felix Auger-Aliassime -450 -1.5 (-160) 2 sets (-250) Mackenzie McDonald +320 +1.5 (+115) 3 sets (+175)

(All odds are sourced by BetMGM)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction

Auger-Aliassime is one of the best young talents in men's tennis and expectations are always high when he takes to the court. He will enter this contest as the favorite.

The Canadian won 72 percent of his first serve points against Giron and hit 11 aces. He has been patient at constructing points from the baseline this season and has significantly cut down on unforced errors. Auger-Aliassime's go-to weapons are his huge serve and potent forehand. The World No. 9 is also one of the most athletic players on tour.

Since reaching the final of the ATP 500 Washington Open last year, McDonald has not been able to create much of an impact. The American likes to hit the ball flat and uses his speed to approach the net regularly. He won 74 percent of his first serve points against Huesler but was poor on return, winning just eight percent of his first serve returns.

Auger-Aliassime likes playing on grass. He made the quarterfinals at Wimbledon last year and should have enough in the tank to get past his American opponent.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

