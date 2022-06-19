Halle Open 2022 final: Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs (5) Hubert Hurkacz

Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open 2022.

Round: Final

Date: June 19, 2022

Match Timing: 3 pm local time | 9 am ET | 1 pm GMT | 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Halle, Germany.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,134,520.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Daniil Medvedev will aim to win his 14th career title

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev takes on fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz in the final of the Halle Open on Sunday.

The Russian has won 26 out of 34 matches this season but is yet to win a title. He reached the Australian Open final and was two sets up against Rafael Nadal. However, the Spaniard produced a fightback for the ages to win in five sets.

Medvedev's second final of the year came at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships last week, where he was beaten comprehensively by Tim van Rijthoven.

The 26-year-old is the top seed at the Halle Open and started by beating David Goffin 6-3, 6-2. He then defeated Ilya Ivashka 7-6(4), 6-3 and Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-4 to book his place in the semifinals.

Up against local boy Oscar Otte, Medvedev won a tightly contested opening set 7-6(3). The Russian gained momentum in the second set and made the decisive break in the sixth game before taking it 6-3 and reaching his 25th singles final.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Daniil Medvedev keeps going in Halle ousting surprise of the week Oscar Otte 7-6 6-3 Second final in a rowDaniil Medvedev keeps going in Halle ousting surprise of the week Oscar Otte 7-6 6-3 Second final in a row ✅Daniil Medvedev keeps going in Halle ousting surprise of the week Oscar Otte 7-6 6-3 https://t.co/l8UgOilVZ1

Hurkacz has won 27 out of 38 matches this season. He helped Poland reach the semifinals of the ATP Cup, before losing in the second round of the Australian Open.

The 25-year-old reached the semifinals of the Miami Masters and the Dubai Tennis Championships, losing to the eventual champion on both occasions.

Following a disappointing opening-round exit at the BOSS Open in Stuttgart, Hurkacz was seeded fifth at the Halle Open. He survived a scare from Maxime Cressy in the first round before eliminating defending champion Ugo Humbert in the second.

Hurkacz was up against fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals and beat him 7-6(2), 7-6(4) in what was a tense encounter. This set up a semi-final clash against the dangerous Nick Kyrgios.

The Australian took the opening set 6-4 but Hurkacz fought back to win the next two sets, both in tie-breaks, and reach his first final of the season.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis Hubi tames the Kyrg



Hubert Hurkacz ends Nick Kyrgios' run in Halle juste before the final 4-6 7-6 7-6 Hubi tames the KyrgHubert Hurkacz ends Nick Kyrgios' run in Halle juste before the final 4-6 7-6 7-6 https://t.co/4kwLA3nElM

Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is currently tied at 2-2. Hurkacz won their first meeting in the fourth round of last year's Wimbledon.

However, the Russian beat him in their next two meetings, at the National Bank Open in Montreal and the ATP Finals. The pair's most recent encounter came in the quarterfinals of this year's Miami Masters, with Hurkacz triumphing 7-6(7), 6-3.

If Medvedev wins, he will clinch his 14th ATP singles title and second on grass. If Hurkacz triumphs, he will win his fifth title and first on grass.

Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Daniil Medvedev -250 -2.5 (-120) Over 23.5 (-105) Hubert Hurkacz +190 +2.5 (-110) Under 23.5 (-135)

(All odds sourced by Oddschecker)

Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

The way both players have been playing of late, Sunday's final in Halle promises to be a tightly-contested one. Medvedev looks to have found his rhythm after missing six weeks of action due to a hernia surgery. The Russian's quality on grass has improved immensely and he is on course to become a formidable competitor on the surface.

Medvedev's strong serve, solid groundstrokes and excellent court coverage will no doubt be tough for Hurkacz to handle. The Russian has a very good return game, but will be put to the test against one of the finest servers on tour.

Hurkacz, who is yet to lose a singles final, has produced some good performances on grass in the past, most notably reaching the semifinals of Wimbledon last year. Having beaten Felix Auger-Aliassime and the in-form Nick Kyrgios, the Pole will no doubt be in good spirits heading into the final.

Hurkacz's serve is a key weapon. He served 27 aces in the semifinal against Kyrgios and will look to reproduce that against the World No. 1.

We will likely have one or more tie-breaks in the match and considering Hurkacz has won all five of his tie-breaks in the tournament, he will fancy his chances in such a scenario.

Pick: Hurkacz to win in three sets.

