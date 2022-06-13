Halle Open 2022: Hubert Hurkacz vs Maxime Cressy preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Hubert Hurkacz vs Maxime Cressy

Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Date: June 14

Venue: Halle, Germany.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,134,520.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Maxime Cressy preview

Fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz and Maxime Cressy will lock horns in the first round of the Halle Open on Tuesday.

Huber Hurkacz has had a good season so far. The Pole reached the semifinals of the ATP Cup and Dubai Tennis Championships. He also made the quarterfinals in Monte Carlo and Madrid and reached the second week of Roland Garros for the first time.

The Pole's most recent match was at the Boss Open in Stuttgart, where he was ousted by Marton Fucsovics 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-3 in the first round. However, Hurkacz and his Croatian partner Mate Pavic secured the men's doubles trophy by overcoming Tim Puetz and Michael Venus 7-6(3), 7-6(5),

Maxime Cressy was ranked outside the top-100 at the start of the season. His best result came early in the year, making the finals of the Melbourne Summer Set. He lost to 22-time Grand Slam Champion Rafael Nadal 7-6(3), 6-3.

Since then, the American has had a string of poor results. Despite Cressy's game suiting grass well, he lost to Swiss Dominic Stricker in the first round of the BOSS Open. Cressy scored victories over Louis Wessels and Yannik Hanfmann in the qualifiers en route to the first round of the Halle Open

The 25-year-old faced a stubborn opponent in his last round who bounced back after losing the first set. However, Cressy played himself into top form in the decider and got the job done against Hanfmann 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Maxime Cressy head-to-head

Hurkacz and Cressy have never faced each other. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Maxime Cressy odds

Player Name Moneyline Hubert Hurkacz -300 Maxime Cressy +220

Hubert Hurkacz vs Maxime Cressy prediction

Maxime Cressy in action this season

Considering Hurkacz's ranking and grasscourt prowess, he will be considered the favourite in the match. Hurkacz won 81 percent of his first serve points against Fucsovics. He has an all-round game with fantastic serve and the ability to make his opponents work hard for their points.

Cressy launched 10 aces and won 84 percent of his first serve points. He only conceded two break points throughout the match and saved one of them against Hanfmann. The American has cultivated his game such that he relies on the serve and volley style of play. While he has achieved success implementing that style of play, he can sometimes lack creativity in point construction and lose points in succession.

The American will have to be flawless against Hurkacz if see's himself progressing to the next round. While Cressy possesses the game to disrupt the Pole's rhythm and make inroads against Hurkacz's clean and powerful hitting, consistency remains the biggest issue for the American. If Cressy can maintain a high level throughout the match with some flawless serve and volleying, he can score an upset over Hurkacz.

Pick: Cressy to win in three sets

