Halle Open 2022: Hubert hurkacz vs Nick Kyrgios preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Hubert Hurkacz vs Nick Kyrgios

Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open 2022.

Round: Semifinals

Date: June 18, 2022

Venue: Halle, Germany.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,134,520.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Nick Kyrgios preview

Fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz and wildcard Nick Kyrgios will lock horns in the semifinals of the Halle Open on saturday.

Hubert Huracz entered the Halle Open on the back of a shock first-round exit in Stuttgart against Marton Fucsovics. However, the Pole found his form and rhythm to register solid wins over Maxime Cressy, Ugo Humbert and fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime this week.

The Pole had to win two closely contested tiebreak sets to get past the Canadian, wrapping up the match 7-6(2), 7-6(4) to move into his second semifinal on grass, his first being Wimbledon last year.

Hurkacz has had significant success in the men's doubles draw, but hasn't been able to win a title this year. He has won 26 out of 38 matches since the start of 2022.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios absolutely anhilated his opponent Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the Halle Open. The 27-year old displayed one of his best performances of the season, posting 39 winners and just four unforced errors to oust the Spaniard in just over an hour.

The Australian will be playing in his third semifinal of the season, his most recent being at the Boss Open in Stuttgart earlier this month, where he was outfoxed by former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray.

Kyrgios has a splendid 73.9 percent win ratio this season, with runs to the quarterfinals at Indian Wells and the last four at the men's claycourt championships in Houston.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Nick Kyrgios head-to-head

Hurkacz and Kyrgios have never faced each other. Their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Nick Kyrgios odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Hubert Hurkacz +145 +1.5(-110) Over 24.5(-145) Nick Kyrgios -190 -1.5(-125) Under 24.5(+100)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Nick Kyrgios prediction

BOSS OPEN Stuttgart 2022 - Day 6

Considering the form Kyrgios has been in the last two weeks, he will be the favourite heading into this contest.

Kyrgios won 90 percent of his first serve points and never faced a break point against Carreno Busta. The Australian put up an all-round display with his wide array of shots, including tweener pick-up volleys and his underarm serve. Kyrgios has played with purpose in every tournament he's participated in this year, reaching the quarterfinals in four out of his last six events.

Hurkacz won 78 percent of his first serve points and faced only one break point throughout the match. He constructed points superbly from the baseline and also moved in at the net to finish off points at the right time. The huge serve he possesses has helped him throughout the tournament.

Hurkacz made his maiden semifinal appearance on grass at Wimbledon last year and lost to Matteo Berrettini in four sets. Kyrgios has made the second week of Wimbledon twice and is more experienced than Hurkacz on grass. Regardless, the duo's big serves, solid net play and aggressive game styles on grasscourt will likely lead to a few tiebreak sets.

The 27-year old has never won a title on grass in his career and will fancy his chances of going all the way at the Halle Open this week. Hurkacz might create a few problems for Kyrgios, but the Australian should be able to navigate through the situation and stake his claim for the title this week.

Pick: Kyrgios to win in three sets.

