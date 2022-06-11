Halle Open 2022: Men's Singles draw analysis, preview and prediction | Terra Wortmann Open

The draw for the 29th edition of the Halle Open has been released. This year, four Top 10 players are competing in Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Medvedev is not the finest player on grass but will be among the top contenders to win the Halle Open. Tsitsipas will be keen to do well in the tournament after being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the BOSS Open in Stuttgart.

Rublev lost to Ugo Humbert in last year's final and will try to go one step further this time around and win his fourth title of the year in the process. The likes of Hubert Hurkacz, Roberto Bautista Agut and Karen Khachanov should not be written off either.

So without any further ado, let's take a look at how the draw for this year's Halle Open could unfold.

First Half: Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev could lock horns in the semifinals of the Halle Open

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev could meet in the semifinals of the Halle Open

Seeded Players: (1) Daniil Medvedev, (3) Andrey Rublev, (7) Roberto Bautista Agut, (8) Karen Khachanov.

Expected semifinal: Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev.

Dark Horse: Miomir Kecmanovic.

Top seed Daniil Medvedev has a tricky first-round draw as he will be up against David Goffin, who has shown signs of a resurgence. However, the Russian should be able to get the better of him and reach the second round of the tournament.

Here, his most likely opponent could be Ilya Ivashka, who he recently beat at the Libema Open. Medvedev should be able to beat the Belarusian again and progress to the quarterfinals.

The 26-year-old will most probably face Roberto Bautista Agut in the last eight, although last year's Wimbledon quarterfinalist Marton Fucsovics could cause an upset or two. If Medvedev faces the Spaniard, he should be able to get his first victory over him and reach the semifinals.

Andrey Rublev is on the other side of the draw and has a good chance of winning the tournament. The 24-year-old takes on Nikoloz Basilashvili in the opening round and should have little trouble beating the Georgian.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Ugo wins his 3rd title and 1st ATP 500 on German grass vs Andrey Rublev 6-3 7-6 Humbert reigns in Halle!Ugo wins his 3rd title and 1st ATP 500 on German grass vs Andrey Rublev 6-3 7-6 Humbert reigns in Halle! 🏆Ugo wins his 3rd title and 1st ATP 500 on German grass vs Andrey Rublev 6-3 7-6 https://t.co/xmkANQ31zY

Rublev's next opponent will most likely be Miomir Kecmanovic and the Serb can put up a tough fight against him. However, the World No. 8 should be able to get the better of him and reach the quarterfinals.

Here, his most likely opponent will be his compatriot Karen Khachanov. Rublev beat him at last year's Halle Open and should be able to defeat him this time as well.

Second Half: Stefanos Tsitsipas will aim to win his first title on grass

Seeded players: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas, (4) Felix Auger-Aliassime, (5) Hubert Hurkacz, (6) Pablo Carreno Busta

Expected semifinal: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Dark Horse: Holger Rune

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is among the favorites to win the tournament and takes on Benjamin Bonzi in the first round. The Greek should be able to beat the Frenchman and reach the second round. Here, he will most likely take on Nick Kyrgios and while the Australian can put in a tough fight, he should be able to beat him.

In the quarterfinals, Tsitsipas will most likely face Holger Rune, who beat him in the fourth round of the French Open. While Pablo Carreno Busta is there, the Dane should be able to get the better of him in the first round. Tsitsipas could get his revenge and seal his place in the semifinals.

The other side of this half has Felix Auger-Aliassime and Hubert Hurkacz, both of whom will probably lock horns in the quarterfinals. Reigning champion Ugo Humbert should be able to reach the second round but here, he will probably lose to the Pole.

Hurkacz vs Auger-Aliassime will be a highly anticipated clash and could last for three sets. The Canadian should have enough to win the clash and reach the semifinals.

Semifinal predicitons

Andrey Rublev def. Daniil Medvedev

Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Final prediction

Andrey Rublev def. Felix Auger-Aliassime

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far