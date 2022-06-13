Halle Open 2022: Nick Kyrgios vs Daniel Altmaier preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: Nick Kyrgios vs Daniel Altmaier

Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Halle, Germany.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,134,520.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Nick Kyrgios vs Daniel Altmaier preview

Nick Kyrgios will square off against Daniel Altmaier in the first round of the Halle Open.

Kyrgios has won 14 out of 19 matches this season, with a run to the quarterfinals at Indian Wells and the last four at the Boss Open being his best results.

The Australian's most recent match was at the Boss Open, where he was ousted by former World No. 1 Andy Murray 7-6(5), 6-3 in the semifinals.

Kyrgios matched his opponent in the early stages of the match but lost a closely contested tie-break in the first set. In the second, he lost his serve twice in quick succession and couldn't convert any of his four break points, handing over the win to the British veteran.

Daniel Altmaier has had a disappointing start to the season, winning just 3 out of 16 matches. The German hasn't been able to put together a string of wins at the top level but did win two Challenger series in Phoenix and Heilbronn, which were his best results of 2022.

His most recent match came at the Boss Open, where he lost to Oscar Otte 7-6(2), 7-6(4) in the first round. Altmaier and Otte played out a high-quality first set as both held their serves to force a tie-break. He lost back-to-back points on his serve and was punished by Otte, who converted his first set point to gain the advantage in the match.

The 23-year old put up a fight in the second set but failed to convert three set point opportunities. He reeled off a few errors thereafter to lose consecutive tie-breaks and end his campaign in Stuttgart.

Nick Kyrgios vs Daniel Altmaier head-to-head

Kyrgios and Altmaier have never faced each other. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Nick Kyrgios vs Daniel Altmaier odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Nick Kyrgios -750 -1.5(-225) 2 sets (-350) David Altmaier +475 +1.5(+160) 3 sets (+220)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Nick Kyrgios vs Daniel Altmaier prediction

Nick Kyrgios at the BOSS OPEN, Stuttgart 2022 - Day 6

Nick Kyrgios will be the overwhelming favourite in this encounter. The Australian did run out of steam in his last contest but has a good record in the opening matches at tournaments and played some right-minded tennis last week.

Kyrgios won 65 percent of his first serve points and saved 1 out of 3 break points against Andy Murray. The 27-year old can hit the ball hard and also create good angles with his groundstrokes on both wings. He, however, can be overly expressive at times and can be better at handling the mental part of his game.

Altmaier has not had the best of results lately and will be looking to turn things around. The German did register 12 aces in the last match, which was a positive, and won 89 percent of his first serve points. He needs to improve on his return game as he could not convert any break point opportunities.

Considering Kyrgios' skills on grass and that he has spent more time on the court than Altmaier, he should be able to progress to the second round.

Pick: Kyrgios to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far