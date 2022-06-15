Halle Open 2022: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Pablo Carreno Busta vs Sebastian Korda

Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Date: June 15

Venue: Halle, Germany.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,134,520.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Sebastian Korda preview

Sixth seed Pablo Carreno Busta will face off against Sebastian Korda in the second round of the Halle Open on Wednesday.

Carreno Busta has had a hot and cold swing this season. He reached the final of two ATP events, losing to Denis Shapovalov in Sydney in the ATP Cup and against Carlos Alcaraz in Barcelona.

The Spaniard outwitted French Open quarterfinalist Holger Rune 6-3, 7-6(5) in the first round of the Halle Open.

The World No. 14 started quick off the blocks and got the first break of serve in the fourth game, which was enough to see him through in the first set. Both players went toe-to-toe in the second set to force a tiebreak but Rune put up a spirited performance and Carreno Busta edged past Rune to secure a place in the last 16.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Korda is also having a similar season to Carreno Busta so far, with runs to the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open and the semifinals of the Estoril Open being his best performances.

The American entered the Halle Open on the back of a third-round exit in Paris and locked horns against Cristian Garin in the first round.

The World No. 41 beat his opponent in straight sets, putting up a dominant performance to register his first win of the grasscourt season in an hour and 20 minutes.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Carreno Busta leads the head-to-head 1-0. He defeated the American in the third round of the 2022 Australian Open 6-4, 7-5, 6-7(6), 6-3.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Sebastian Korda odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Pablo Carreno Busta +210 +1.5(-135) 2 sets (-200) Sebastian Korda -275 -1.5(-105) 3 sets (+145)

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Sebastian Korda attempting a forehand.

The tie hangs very much in the balance between the two. The 30-year old is ranked superior but will still be the underdog heading into this match considering his 33 percent win ratio on grasscourt, compared to Korda's 66 percent.

Carreno Busta won 73 percent of his first serve points and saved all the break points he faced against Rune. The Spaniard has good mobility on the court and the ability to force the error out of his opponents. He has a patient and steady playing style, mostly favoring the clay courts, but has made adjustments to his game by being more aggressive on grass.

Sebastian Korda won 81 percent of his first serve points and converted three out of eight break points against Garin. The American will need to make the most of his opportunities to get past Carreno Busta. He has an aggressive game style, preferring to make his way into the net to finish points rather than grind out points from the baseline.

Both players will be wanting to prepare well before Wimbledon and build up confidence in these tournaments. They're still quite fresh, playing only their second game of the grasscourt season. If Korda is able to serve well and make the best of his net skills, he can use enough variety to ensure that he stays on top of the Spaniard throughout the match.

Pick: Sebastian Korda to win in three sets

