Halle Open 2022: Sebastian Korda vs Cristian Garin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: Sebastian Korda vs Cristian Garin.

Date: 14 June 2022.

Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Halle, Germany.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,134,520.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Sebastian Korda vs Cristian Garin preview

Sebastian Korda at the 2022 French Open.

Sebastian Korda and Cristian Garin are set to face off in the first round of the 2022 Halle Open on Tuesday.

Korda's clay season ended with a third-round defeat to Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open. His best result during the clay swing was a semifinal showing at the Estoril Open. The American will get his Wimbledon preparations underway in Halle.

Korda is still a beginner on the surface, but his results so far have been quite good despite his relative inexperience. Last year's Halle Open was his first ATP tournament on grass. He made it to the quarterfinals with wins over Roberto Bautista Agut and Kei Nishikori before losing to eventual winner Ugo Humbert.

Korda then made a memorable debut at Wimbledon, making it to the fourth round where he lost to Karen Khachanov in a five-set thriller. He'll now be aiming to better his results from last year.

Cristian Garin at the 2022 French Open.

Cristian Garin's clay season was shaping up to be rather lukewarm, but it gathered some steam towards the end. He made it to the quarterfinals of the Italian Open and the third round of the French Open. The Chilean is set to commence his grass season at the Halle Open, where he's making his debut.

Garin's career record on grass stands at 5-6. After losing in the opening round of Wimbledon between 2017 and 2019, he picked up his first win of the tournament last year. Garin made it to the fourth round, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

Outside of the grass court Major, his best result has been a quarterfinal appearance at the 2019 Libema Open.

Sebastian Korda vs Cristian Garin head-to-head

This is set to be the first meeting between Korda and Garin, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Sebastian Korda vs Cristian Garin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Sebastian Korda -300 +1.5 (-800) Over 22.5 (+100) Cristian Garin +225 -1.5 (+425) Under 22.5 (-145)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Sebastian Korda vs Cristian Garin prediction

Korda at the 2022 Miami Open.

Korda has been more consistent than his next opponent throughout the season so far and his results on grass have been more promising. Garin, meanwhile, has blown hot and cold, and while he has shown some improvement on the surface, it remains to be seen if it is a one-off or not.

Korda's the better server overall, though at last year's Wimbledon, Garin's serve was particularly effective as he hit a total of 43 aces across his four matches. A similar display will keep him in contention against the American as well.

Garin's game is more suited to clay, as evident by his five titles on the surface. Unlike Korda, his groundstrokes lack a bit of firepower, but if he mixes things up instead of just engaging in baseline rallies, he could gain the upper hand.

Korda, on his part, has made efforts to make his game more well-rounded by competing in doubles from time to time. Given his few but impressive results on grass, the American is likely to kick off his campaign in Halle with a win.

Pick: Sebastian Korda to win in straight sets.

