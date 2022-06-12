Halle Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benjamin Bonzi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benjamin Bonzi.

Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Halle, Germany.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,134,520.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benjamin Bonzi preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Boss Open in Stuttgart

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Benjamin Bonzi in the first round of the 2022 Halle Open.

Tsitsipas notched up some great results in the lead-up to the French Open, but lost in the fourth round in Paris. Based on his performances this year and having been a finalist in 2021, he was expected to make another deep run at Roland Garros. Following his early loss, the Greek took a wildcard to compete at the Boss Open in Stuttgart.

As the top seed, Tsitsipas received a bye into the second round. He then defeated Dominic Stricker 6-3, 6-4 to progress to the quarterfinals and set up a showdown against three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray.

Both players were evenly matched in the first set, which was eventually claimed by Murray via a tie-break. The former World No. 1 secured a break of serve and raced to a 5-2 lead in the second set. Tsitsipas saved a couple of match points to stay alive and make it 5-3, but Murray served it out in the next game to win 7-6(4), 6-3.

Tsitsipas has competed in Halle once before, in 2018. He made it to the second round where he lost to Denis Kudla in straight sets.

Benjamin Bonzi at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

After a disappointing opening-round exit from the French Open, Benjamin Bonzi did quite well in his first grass court tournament of the year. Competing in Stuttgart, he defeated Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 6-1 in the first round.

Bonzi then won 7-6(3), 6-2 against compatriot Arthur Rinderknech and advanced to the quarterfinals. He was set to take on Oscar Otte, but gave his opponent a walkover into the next round as an illness prevented him from competing.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benjamin Bonzi head-to-head

The pair have never crossed paths on the tour prior to this, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benjamin Bonzi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Stefanos Tsitsipas -350 +1.5 (-1000) 2 sets (-225) Benjamin Bonzi +260 -1.5 (+475) 3 sets (+160)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benjamin Bonzi prediction

Tsitsipas at the 2022 Boss Open

While Tsitsipas has achieved plenty of success on clay and hardcourt, he's far from an accomplished player on grass. Bonzi's resume, on the other hand, pales in comparison to the Greek, but he played solid tennis in Stuttgart until he fell ill.

Tsitsipas could have gone further in Stuttgart as well, but it wasn't to be against a resurgent Murray. The Greek's shot selection in his match against the three-time Grand Slam champion was a little puzzling, especially on his backhand side. If Tsitsipas continues to do the same, Bonzi will keep on targeting his backhand until he slips up.

The Greek served well in the first set of his match against Murray, but his game fell apart in the second set. The World No. 5 has a few things to sort out ahead of this match.

Bonzi served quite well in Stuttgart, hitting 20 aces across his two matches. He won quite a few points on the back of his first serve as well. If the Frenchman keeps this up, he'll stand a chance against Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas is more vulnerable on grass than he is on other surfaces, but if he's able to remain focused and consistent, he should be able to get past his opponent.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets.

