Halle Open 2023: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Dominic Thiem preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (WC) Dominic Thiem

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Tournament: Halle Open 2023.

Round: First Round (Round of 32).

Venue: Halle, Germany.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,345,130.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Dominic Thiem preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime in action at the French Open

Fifth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Dominic Thiem in the opening round of the Halle Open.

Auger-Aliassime has endured a rocky 2023 season so far, with only 13 wins out of 23 matches. The Canadian's most notable performance so far has been reaching the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters. He also reached the semifinals of the Qatar Open and the quarterfinals of the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam.

Auger-Aliassime's last appearance on the ATP Tour came at the French Open where he was seeded 10th. He faced Fabio Fognini in the first round and lost 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. The 22-year-old thus fell out of the Top 10 of the ATP rankings.

Thiem has endured a disappointing 2023 season so far, with just seven wins out of 20 matches. The Austrian did manage to reach two quarterfinals at the Estoril Open and the BMW Open in Munich.

Thiem's last appearance on the ATP Tour came at the French Open, where he replaced Rafael Nadal in the main draw following the Spaniard's withdrawal due to a hip injury. He faced Pedro Cachin and lost a tightly-contested thriller 6-3, 6-2, 6-7(1), 4-6, 6-2.

Following the French Open, Thiem competed at a Challenger tournament in Heilbronn, Germany, and reached the second round before losing to Pedro Martinez.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Dominic Thiem head-to-head

Thiem leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Auger-Aliassime, having beaten him 7-6(4), 6-1, 6-1 in the fourth round of the 2020 US Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Dominic Thiem odds

Odds will be updated when released.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Dominic Thiem prediction

Dominic Thiem in action

Auger-Aliassime has endured a rough patch lately, but his significantly higher ranking does give him an edge. However, Thiem has had some moments this season and we can always expect him to show more signs of resurgence during the grasscourt season.

Auger-Aliassime will look to make the most out of his serve and will try to fetch as many free points as he can through aces. The Canadian has a solid backhand and hits his groundstrokes with a lot of strength. However, he is susceptible to unforced errors and will have to be careful not to hit too many of those.

Thiem has a meagre 14-15 win-loss record on grass so far and will have to produce his A-game if he is to stand a chance. The Austrian has often relied heavily on his backhand and his serve is quite effective as well.

Considering the recent forms of both players, the match may not be as one-sided as their rankings suggest. In the end, Auger-Aliassime's better grasscourt game should be able to see him come out on top.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.

