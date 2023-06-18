Halle Open 2023: Hubert Hurkacz vs Christopher Eubanks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Hubert Hurkacz vs (Q) Christopher Eubanks.

Date: June 20, 2023.

Tournament: Halle Open 2023.

Round: First Round (Round of 32).

Venue: Halle, Germany.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,345,130.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Christopher Eubanks preview

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2023 BOSS Open 2023.

Defending champion Hubert Hurkacz will face off against qualifier Christopher Eubanks in the first round of the 2023 Halle Open on Tuesday.

Hurkacz kicked off his grass swing by competing in the Boss Open last week. After a first round bye, he was up against Yosuke Watanuki in the second round. The Pole dropped the opening set, staged a comeback to win the match in three sets.

Hurkacz then ousted Christopher O'Connell in straight sets to set up semifinal showdown against home favorite Jan-Lennard Struff. The 26-year old managed to clinch the first set, but went on to lose the contest in three sets.

Eubanks came through the qualifying rounds of the Boss Open, but failed to get past Richard Gasquet in the first round. He once again had to go through the qualifiers in Halle.

Eubanks earned a hard fought three-set win to defeat Hugo Gaston. He then took on Daniel Altmaier and bagged the first set of the match. His opponent retired midway through the second set due to an injury, which enabled the American to qualify for the main draw with a 6-4, 2-3 scoreline.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Christopher Eubanks head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Christopher Eubanks odds

Hubert Hurkacz vs Christopher Eubanks prediction

Christopher Eubanks at the 2023 French Open.

Hurkacz has begun his grass season on a positive note. His semifinal showing at the Boss Open was highlighted by his strong serving. He served no less than at least 15 aces across all his matches. However, he'll need a bit more than that as well to make it over the finish line.

Eubanks' experience on grass is rather limited at the ATP level and he's still trying to establish his credentials on the surface. He's got a pretty decent forehand and a good serve, which he'll need to work at optimum levels to do some damage against the Pole.

Hurkacz, however, is one of the most capable players on grass. While there are some holes in his game, his serve alone should help him ease past Eubanks. Expect the defending champion to commence his campaign with a win.

Pick: Hubert Hurkacz to win in straight sets.

