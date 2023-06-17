Halle Open 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Richard Gasquet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Jannik Sinner vs Richard Gasquet

Tournament: Halle Open 2023

Round: First Round

Venue: Halle, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €2,345,130

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Jannik Sinner vs Richard Gasquet preview

Jannik Sinner plays a backhand at French Open 2023

Fourth seed Jannik Sinner is set to clash with World No. 55 Richard Gasquet in the first round of the 2023 Halle Open.

Jannik Sinner, who has been demonstrating formidable prowess in recent months, has had a fair share of memorable moments and a few slips this year. At the Australian Open, he reached the fourth round, only to succumb to Tsitsipas in an intense five-set duel. Following this, he went on to win the title at the Open Sud De France after defeating formidable opponents such as Maxime Cressy, Arthur Fils, Lorenzo Sonego, and Marton Fucsovics.

He put up a strong fight at the Rotterdam Open and Miami Open after that, reaching the finals but falling short to Medvedev on both occasions. He also displayed an impressive performance at the Monte-Carlo Masters, making it to the semifinals before losing to Holger Rune.

Sinner's recent performance has been somewhat shadowed by fitness issues, which led to his unexpected second-round departure at the French Open. Following a quarterfinal loss to Emil Ruusuvuori at the Libema Open to kickstart his grass campaign, Sinner aims for a solid comeback at the Halle Open, with his eyes set on securing the first-round win against Richard Gasquet.

On the other hand, Richard Gasquet is in a quest to return to form, keenly anticipating a win against Sinner to rebuild his confidence. Gasquet's last couple of tournaments, the French Open and the Stuttgart Open, have seen him bow out to Arthur Rinderknech and Jan-Lennard Struff, respectively.

His grass campaign began in Stuttgart with a strong showing, where he defeated Christopher Eubanks and Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the quarterfinals.

Jannik Sinner vs Richard Gasquet head-to-head

Sinner and Gasquet have crossed paths only once, which was during the 2023 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Sinner clinched the victory in that encounter with a compelling performance that culminated in a 6-3, 7-6(2) win over Gasquet.

Jannik Sinner vs Richard Gasquet odds

Jannik Sinner vs Richard Gasquet prediction

Richard Gasquet plays a forehand at BNP Paribas Open

As Jannik Sinner and Richard Gasquet get ready to face each other in the first round of the Halle Open 2023, all eyes are on Sinner, the 21-year-old Italian dynamo.

His formidable all-around game, combined with impressive court coverage, makes him a tough contender. His aggressive playing style, marked by few weaknesses, and an ability to construct astounding angles with his forehand could prove challenging for Gasquet. Moreover, Sinner's foot speed can be a crucial factor in his defensive game.

On the contrary, Gasquet brings an extensive experience to the match, but Sinner's recent form suggests the scales might be tipping in favor of the Italian. Sinner's forceful serve and strong strokes could exert considerable pressure on the French veteran, and his nimble movement on the court could effectively counter Gasquet's offensive strategies.

Taking into account their previous encounter and their respective game's strengths and shortcomings, it appears Sinner might have an advantage in this match. However, the experience and potential of Richard Gasquet, especially his potent serve and powerful groundstrokes, could turn the tide on a grass court, and should not be underestimated by the young Italian.

Pick: Sinner in three sets.

