Halle Open 2023: Nick Kyrgios vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Nick Kyrgios vs Lorenzo Sonego

Tournament: Halle Open 2023

Round: First Round

Venue: Halle, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €2,345,130

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Nick Kyrgios vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Nick Kyrgios plays a backhand at Japan Open

As the Halle Open 2023 unfolds, Nick Kyrgios prepares to launch his campaign against World No. 41, Lorenzo Sonego. This encounter follows a surprising first-round defeat for Kyrgios at the Stuttgart Open, at the hands of Wu Yibing.

Kyrgios, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist, struggled in his inaugural match of the year following a hiatus due to knee surgery. After reaching the quarterfinals at the 2022 Japan Open, Kyrgios had to retire due to a knee injury.

The 28-year-old Australian, twice a semifinalist in Stuttgart, underwent subsequent surgery, causing him to miss the Australian Open. His comeback was then postponed due to a foot injury sustained during a car theft incident in May.

Meanwhile, Sonego arrives at Halle riding on the back of impressive performances at Roland Garros, which included a top-16 finish. The 28-year-old Italian player showcased stellar skills on the court, beating formidable opponents like the 7th seed Andrey Rublev, 30th seed Ben Shelton, and Ugo Humbert.

His remarkable journey at the French Open ended in the Round of 16 when he was defeated by Karen Khachanov, the 11th seed.

Apart from his notable performances in Paris, Sonego demonstrated impressive form, reaching the quarterfinals at Montpellier and Dubai and the Round of 16 in Miami. He is making his mark as an all-round player, showing considerable improvements from his earlier preference for clay surfaces.

Interestingly, Sonego recently handed a defeat to Matteo Berrettini, a grass-court specialist, at Stuttgart. Berrettini seemed less coordinated on the court, and Sonego capitalized on this, cruising to a swift 6-1, 6-2 victory in just over an hour. Sonego was under threat of being broken six times during this match but saved every single one of them while breaking Berrettini four times.

Nick Kyrgios vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

Kyrgios and Sonego have squared off twice previously, with Kyrgios clinching victory in both instances. Their inaugural encounter took place at the Western & Southern Open - Cincinnati, where Kyrgios triumphed 7-5, 6-4. Their subsequent match was at the Australian Open in 2020, with Kyrgios again winning, this time with a scoreline of 6-2, 7-6(3), 7-6(1).

Nick Kyrgios vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Nick Kyrgios Lorenzo Sonego

Odds will be updated when available.

Nick Kyrgios vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Lorenzo Sonego plays a forehand at French Open

Heading into the Halle Open 2023, Nick Kyrgios is geared up to assert his prowess on the grasscourt. His dynamic serve and aggressive forehand, coupled with his vast experience, create a formidable profile for the Australian. The disruption caused by injuries is a concern, but the skills he brings to the table could prove instrumental in overcoming those challenges.

Contrastingly, Lorenzo Sonego enters the Halle Open invigorated by a splendid performance at the French Open and a stellar opening-round victory against Matteo Berrettini in Stuttgart.

With impressive victories under his belt, including a demanding five-setter against Rublev and a straight-set win over Berrettini, the Italian player is likely to bring a wave of momentum to Halle.

Kyrgios' ability to handle pressure and maintain control of the match puts him in a strong position to excel in this encounter. Sonego, however, is also no pushover, and his recent wins suggest that he's in top form. Nevertheless, based on past performances and the specifics of their games, Kyrgios seems to have an edge in this encounter.

Pick: Nick Kyrgios to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes