Halle Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gregoire Barrere preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gregoire Barrere.

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Tournament: Halle Open 2023.

Round: First Round (Round of 32).

Venue: Halle, Germany.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,345,130.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gregoire Barrere preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action at the French Open

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Gregoire Barrere in the first round of the Halle Open.

The Greek has won 31 out of 41 matches so far this season, most notably reaching the final of the Australian Open, where he lost to Novak Djokovic. He also reached the semifinals of the Italian Open and the final of the Barcelona Open.

Tsitsipas' last appearance on tour came at the Boss Open in Stuttgart. Seeded first, he received a bye to the second round, where he faced Richard Gasquet. The first set was tightly contested and it was the Frenchman who won it by a tiebreak. Tsitsipas won the second set 6-2 to force the match into a decider. Gasquet then won the final set 7-5 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Gregoire Barrere, meanwhile, has won 13 out of 26 matches so far this season, most notably reaching the third round of two Masters 1000 tournaments in Miami and Rome. The Frenchman started the grass-court season at the Boss Open in Stuttgart following an opening-round exit at the French Open.

The 29-year-old started the ATP 250 event with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Oscar Otte. He next faced sixth seed Lorenzo Musetti, and the Italian started the match strongly by winning the opening set 6-3. Musetti also won the second set by the same margin to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gregoire Barrere head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads 1-0 in the head-to-head between the two, having previously beaten Barrere 6-3, 6-4, 6-7(3), 7-5 at Wimbledon in 2018.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gregoire Barrere odds

Player Moneylina Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Stefanos Tsitsipas -500 -1.5 (-165) Over 22.5 (-105) Gregoire Barrere +340 +1.5 (+120) Under 22.5 (-135)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gregoire Barrere prediction

Tsitsipas will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite to win and will be eager to start the Halle Open with a win after losing early at the Boss Open in Stuttgart.

The Greek will be eager to dominate his service games from the baseline and dictate points. He has one of the best backhands on the ATP Tour and will look to make the most out of it.

Barrere served nine aces in his last two matches and will look to produce many more of those against Tsitsipas. The Frenchman will have to be formidable on his serve while looking for the odd decisive break. He cannot afford to make too many errors and gift points to someone like Tsitsipas.

The Greek is by far the superior player out of the two and should have little trouble winning the match and reaching the second round of the Halle Open.

Pick: Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes