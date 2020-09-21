Match details

Fixture: Andrey Rublev vs Tennys Sandgren

Date: 21 September 2020

Tournament: Italian Open 2020

Round: Round of 32 (First Round)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 500

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,062,520

Match timing: Not before 3 PM CEST - 6-30 PM IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Andrey Rublev vs Tennys Sandgren preview

Andrey Rublev has been playing some of the best tennis of his career this year. The 22 year old is ranked a career-high No. 12 in the world and reached his second US Open quarter-final last month. He also won two ATP titles at Qatar and Adelaide prior to the tennis shutdown enforced by the coronavirus.

Relentless from Rublev! 🏆@AndreyRublev97 defeats Harris 6-3, 6-0 to win his 8th straight match and 2nd consecutive title.#AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/YjVcwYwqVy — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) January 18, 2020

Tennys Sandgren is currently ranked No. 49 in the world, just eight spots below his career-best ranking of No. 41.

The American reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in January where he lost to Roger Federer after holding seven matchpoints - which was the second time that Sandgren had reached the quarter-finals in Melbourne.

Federer finds a way 🇨🇭@rogerfederer saves seven match points to def. Tennys Sandgren 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6(8) 6-3 and reach the #AusOpen semifinals for the 15th time.#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/B3Biy3q1Ez — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2020

Since the return of professional tennis, the 29-year-old has reached the third round of the Western & Southern Open, where he lost to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. He was also defeated in the first round at the US Open.

Sandgren qualified for the Italian Open last week but lost in the first round and has come through the qualifying draw once again this week.

Andrey Rublev at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico in Rome, Italy.

Andrey Rublev vs Tennys Sandgren head-to-head

Andrey Rublev and Tennys Sandgren have never faced each other on tour, so the head-to-head between the two players currently stands at 0-0.

Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev vs Tennys Sandgren prediction

Both Andrey Rublev and Tennys Sandgren are aggressive players who like to play a powerful game, which is probably suited to faster surfaces.

However, Rublev has been successful on clay. He reached the final of this event in 2019, has won one title in Umag, and is a former junior champion at Roland Garros.

The Russian reached the second round of the recent Italian Open and although Sandgren has two wins under his belt this week, Rublev should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev in straight sets.