Hamburg European Open 2021: Filip Krajinovic vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (6) Filip Krajinovic vs Laslo Djere

Date: 17 July 2021

Tournament: Hamburg European Open

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €1,030,900

Match timing: 1:30 pm local time, 11: 30 am GMT, 7: 30 am ET

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Filip Krajinovic vs Laslo Djere preview

Sixth seed Filip Krajinovic will take on Laslo Djere in an all-Serbian semifinal at the Hamburg European Open on Saturday.

Krajinovic knocked out top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals, coming back from a set down to win 3-6, 6-1, 6-3. The Serb also beat Philipp Kohlschreiber and Daniel Altmaier in the previous rounds, both in three sets.

Krajinovic had a negative win-loss record heading into Hamburg, where he seems to have rekindled his best form. The win over Tsitsipas earned the Serb his first semi-final berth this season.

If he defeats Djere on Saturday, Krajinovic will reach his first ATP final since October 2019.

Djere, however, won't be a pushover. The 26-year-old was flawless against Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarterfinals and did not face a break point throughout the match. Moreover, he hasn't lost a set all tournament.

The Serb may be 13 spots below Krajinovic in the ATP Rankings, but he will be just as confident as his compatriot heading into this contest.

Filip Krajinovic vs Laslo Djere head-to-head

Filip Krajinovic and Laslo Djere have faced off twice before, with the former leading the head-to-head 2-0. Their first match against each other was in Hamburg two years ago, when Krajinovic triumphed in straight sets.

The pair then met in the Round of 32 at Basel later that year, with Krajinovic winning 6-1, 6-4.

Filip Krajinovic vs Laslo Djere prediction

Laslo Djere hasn't dropped a set at Hamburg yet

Krajinovic and Djere will be pretty familiar with each other's games and this match could be decided by small margins.

Both players enjoy competing on clay. While Krajinovic relies on his powerful two-handed backhand to take control of the rallies, Djere's biggest weapon is his heavy, topspin forehand.

There is very little separating the two players, but Krajinovic might just have an upper hand due to his experience and past record against Djere.

Prediction: Filip Krajinovic to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram