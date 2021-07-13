Hamburg European Open 2021: Filip Krajinovic vs Philipp Kohlschreiber preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: Filip Krajinovic vs Philipp Kohlschreiber
Date: 14 July 2021
Tournament: Hamburg European Open
Round: Round of 16
Venue: Hamburg, Germany
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Clay
Prize money: €1,030,900
Match timing: 12.30 pm local time, 10.30 am GMT, 6.30 am EST, 4 pm IST
Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel
Filip Krajinovic vs Philipp Kohlschreiber preview
After an underwhelming first-round exit at Wimbledon 2021, Serbia's Filip Krajinovic has made a winning start to his Hamburg Open campaign. However, Krajinovic's opener was by no means easy.
The World No. 44 was taken to three sets by Germany's Daniel Altmaier on Tuesday. But Krajinovic came back well after conceding the second set to the World No. 149, winning 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-1. The Serb conceded his serve twice in the match, but broke five times himself to douse Altmaier's challenge.
2021 has been an uneven year for Krajinovic so far. The 29-year-old has a negative win-loss record for 2021, falling in 10 out of the 19 matches he's played this year.
World No. 115 Philipp Kohlschreiber, meanwhille, was handed a tough draw at Wimbledon this year. The German was pitted against eventual semifinalist Denis Shapovalov in his very first match.
Kohlschreiber fought admirably in the match, taking the young Canadian to five sets. Although the 37-year-old lost narrowly after taking a lead of two sets to one, he would have gained plenty of confidence from his performance.
Kohlschreiber made an assured start to his Hamburg Open campaign, beating Jaume Munar in straight sets on Monday. Kohlschreiber was broken just once in the match, which he went on to win 7-6(5), 6-4.
The German was a semifinalist at Hamburg in 2014 and 2017, and he would be fancying his chances of making a deep run this year too.
Filip Krajinovic vs Philipp Kohlschreiber head-to-head
Filip Krajinovic and Philipp Kohlschreiber have not faced off on tour before, so their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.
Filip Krajinovic vs Philipp Kohlschreiber prediction
Just like his compatriot Novak Djokovic, Filip Krajinovic likes to operate from the baseline and deploy a conservative style of play. Krajinovic's solid groundstrokes, particularly the double-handed backhand, are his biggest strengths.
The Serb is not a huge server, but he can hold his own in the rallies with his deep and consistent shots.
Philipp Kohlschreiber, on his part, can generate impressive power from the baseline. The German can strike winners at will off both his forehand and backhand, something that is particularly useful on clay.
Kohlschreiber might be at the advanced stage of his career, but his reflexes remain sharp. He has had an extra day of rest too, which might work in his favor on Wednesday.
All things considered - especially his recent form - Kohlschreiber might have an edge in this match.
Prediction: Philipp Kohlschreiber to win in three sets.