Hamburg European Open 2021: Filip Krajinovic vs Philipp Kohlschreiber preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Filip Krajinovic vs Philipp Kohlschreiber

Date: 14 July 2021

Tournament: Hamburg European Open

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €1,030,900

Match timing: 12.30 pm local time, 10.30 am GMT, 6.30 am EST, 4 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Filip Krajinovic vs Philipp Kohlschreiber preview

After an underwhelming first-round exit at Wimbledon 2021, Serbia's Filip Krajinovic has made a winning start to his Hamburg Open campaign. However, Krajinovic's opener was by no means easy.

The World No. 44 was taken to three sets by Germany's Daniel Altmaier on Tuesday. But Krajinovic came back well after conceding the second set to the World No. 149, winning 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-1. The Serb conceded his serve twice in the match, but broke five times himself to douse Altmaier's challenge.

2021 has been an uneven year for Krajinovic so far. The 29-year-old has a negative win-loss record for 2021, falling in 10 out of the 19 matches he's played this year.

World No. 115 Philipp Kohlschreiber, meanwhille, was handed a tough draw at Wimbledon this year. The German was pitted against eventual semifinalist Denis Shapovalov in his very first match.

Watching 37 yo Kohlschreiber go for win #475 in Hamburg. Would love to have someone write piece about vets in Big 3 era who never won a Slam. Gasquet (557), Verdasco (554), Robredo (533), FLopez (500), Monfils (496), Simon (494), Kohli, and Tsonga (465). Let’s not forget them. pic.twitter.com/Yfhy8kqTw9 — Tennis_Pusher (@Tennis_Pusher) July 12, 2021

Kohlschreiber fought admirably in the match, taking the young Canadian to five sets. Although the 37-year-old lost narrowly after taking a lead of two sets to one, he would have gained plenty of confidence from his performance.

Kohlschreiber made an assured start to his Hamburg Open campaign, beating Jaume Munar in straight sets on Monday. Kohlschreiber was broken just once in the match, which he went on to win 7-6(5), 6-4.

The German was a semifinalist at Hamburg in 2014 and 2017, and he would be fancying his chances of making a deep run this year too.

Filip Krajinovic vs Philipp Kohlschreiber head-to-head

Filip Krajinovic and Philipp Kohlschreiber have not faced off on tour before, so their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Filip Krajinovic vs Philipp Kohlschreiber prediction

Philipp Kohlschreiber has won six out of his eight titles on clay

Just like his compatriot Novak Djokovic, Filip Krajinovic likes to operate from the baseline and deploy a conservative style of play. Krajinovic's solid groundstrokes, particularly the double-handed backhand, are his biggest strengths.

The Serb is not a huge server, but he can hold his own in the rallies with his deep and consistent shots.

Philipp Kohlschreiber, on his part, can generate impressive power from the baseline. The German can strike winners at will off both his forehand and backhand, something that is particularly useful on clay.

Kohlschreiber might be at the advanced stage of his career, but his reflexes remain sharp. He has had an extra day of rest too, which might work in his favor on Wednesday.

All things considered - especially his recent form - Kohlschreiber might have an edge in this match.

Prediction: Philipp Kohlschreiber to win in three sets.

