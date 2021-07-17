Hamburg European Open 2021: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Federico Delbonis preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Pablo Carreno Busta vs Federico Delbonis

Date: 17 July 2021

Tournament: Hamburg European Open

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €1,030,900

Match timing: 3:30 pm local time, 1:30 pm GMT, 9:30 am ET

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Federico Delbonis preview

Following Stefanos Tsitsipas' loss to Filip Krajinovic, Pablo Carreno Busta is now the highest-ranked player at the Hamburg Open. The Spaniard has looked solid in the tournament so far, winning both his matches in straight sets.

While Carreno Busta exited Wimbledon in the first round, he's been impressive on clay. The 29-year-old has a win-loss record of 21-8 this year, with 15 of those victories coming on the red dirt. Carreno Busta also won the title at Marbella earlier this year.

Federico Delbonis comes back from 4-6, 2-4 down and saves FOUR match points in the 2nd set tiebreak to beat Benoit Paire 4-6, 7-6(9), 6-4 and reach the SFs in Hamburg. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 16, 2021

Federico Delbonis, meanwhile, is having a great campaign in the German city. The Argentine has knocked out two seeded opponents in as many rounds. He accounted for fourth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Round of 16 and followed it up with a comeback victory against eighth seed Benoit Paire in the quarterfinals.

The Argentine had to dig deep against Paire, saving four match points before prevailing 4-6, 7-6(9), 6-4.

He will enter Saturday's clash against Carreno Busta high on confidence.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Federico Delbonis head-to-head

Pablo Carreno Busta and Federico Delbonis have met seven times on tour before, with the Argentine leading the head-to-head 5-2. Six of those encounters were on clay, with Delbonis winning four of them.

The Argentine came out on top in their most recent encounter at the 2021 Madrid Masters.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Federico Delbonis prediction

Federico Delbonis has a very real chance of toppling the second seed on Saturday

With his patient, probing style of play, Carreno Busta can be a dangerous customer on clay. He is solid off both wings and is not easily pushed behind the baseline. His serve is not the biggest on tour, but it is quite reliable.

Delbonis also enjoys battling it out from the baseline. The Argentine is much more of a counter-puncher and wears down his opponents with his consistency.

But the 30-year-old is coming off a long quarterfinal encounter against Paire and might not be in the best physical shape. If this match goes the distance, Carreno Busta should have the edge.

Prediction: Pablo Carreno Busta to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram