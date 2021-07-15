Hamburg European Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Filip Krajinovic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (6) Filip Krajinovic

Date: 16 July 2021

Tournament: Hamburg European Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €1,030,900

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Filip Krajinovic preview

After a shock exit in the first round of Wimbledon 2021, Stefanos Tsitsipas returned to winning ways with a straightforward victory against Dominik Koepfer in Hamburg. The Greek played well in his opening match of the tournament and came away with a 7-6(2), 6-3 win.

Tsitsipas enjoys playing on clay. The 22-year-old reached his maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros earlier this year, where he was beaten by Novak Djokovic in five sets. Tsitsipas was impressive over the course of the fortnight in Paris, beating top opponents like second seed Daniil Medvedev as well as Alexander Zverev.

The Greek has already won two titles on clay this season, including the Monte Carlo Masters.

Unlike Tsitsipas, Filip Krajinovic has had a difficult season so far. The 29-year-old holds a 10-10 win-loss record but seems to have hit some form in Hamburg.

He faced a couple of tricky opponents in the first two rounds, but managed to come through in three sets on both occasions.

If he upsets Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals on Friday, Krajinovic would have reached his first ATP singles semifinal since February 2020.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Filip Krajinovic head-to-head

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Filip Krajinovic have faced off twice before, with the Greek winning both matches.

Krajinovic claimed a set on both occasions but was unable to cross the finish line. Tsitsipas thus leads their head-to-head 2-0.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Filip Krajinovic prediction

Filip Krajinovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas last met in 2019

Tsitsipas is a dangerous player on clay. An aggressive baseliner, he has the ability to strike powerful and accurate groundstrokes off both wings. He moves well for his height and can unleash winners from any corner of the court. The 22-year-old also has a calm head on his shoulders.

Krajinovic, meanwhile, can hold his own from the baseline. The Serb, however, is much more defensive and relies on his consistency to wear his opponents down. His double-handed backhand is extremely solid and will play an important role against Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals.

The top seed, however, should have enough firepower to come out on top.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram