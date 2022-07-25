Hamburg European Open 2022: 3 things that stood out in Lorenzo Musetti's win over Carlos Alcaraz in the final

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy beat Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-4 in a thrilling final of the Hamburg European Open on Sunday. It was the first career ATP title for the 20-year-old Italian.

The match lasted for 2 hours and 46 minutes as the 19-year-old Spaniard kept coming back from behind to make a match of it. However, the Italian proved to be the better player on the day by clinching the title in the end.

On that note, let’s take a look at three factors that stood out in the match:

#1 Lorenzo Musetti triumphed in the first set by breaking Carlos Alcaraz twice:

Lorenzo Musetti was off to a great start by breaking Alcaraz in the very first game of the match. However, the Spaniard broke back in the very next game to level the score. Musetti again broke Alcaraz in the seventh game and then held his serve to lead 5-3. He was able to maintain the lead for the remainder of the first set to win it.

Musetti hit his inside-out forehand and crosscourt forehand at sharp angles to keep Carlos Alcaraz off-balance and behind the baseline in the first set. As a result, the Spaniard could not often generate enough power in his groundstrokes. The Italian seemed to be in command at the end of the first set.

#2 Carlos Alcaraz came back from behind twice and saved 5 championship points to win the second set:

Musetti once again got a break in the very first game of the secondat and managed to go 5-3 up by holding his serve thereafter. However, Carlos Alcaraz showed great resolve by breaking the Italian when he was serving for the match, had two match points and leveled the score at 5-5.

The set then went into a tiebreak and Musetti again raced to a 6-3 lead. Alcaraz raised his level yet again to save three championship points and went on to win five consecutive points to win the set.

The second set lasted for more than an hour and Alcaraz kept using the drop shot extensively during it. Musetti, meanwhile, kept playing great approaches before rushing the net to finish points. However, there were occasions when Alcaraz managed to pass him with his powerful forehand.

#3 Lorenzo Musetti emerged as the winner after a closely-fought final set:

Both players managed to hold their serve for the first nine games of the third and final set. However, Musetti managed to get the decisive break in the 10th game to win the set 6-4. The Italian savored the victory after a hard-earned win.

Carlos Alcaraz played the drop shot regularly in the final set as well and might have over-utilized the tactic with the Italian managing to fend off several attempts. Musetti also showed exceptional defensive ability to deal with the Spaniard’s fierce groundstrokes in the final set.

Alcaraz could win only 66% of the points on his first serve against Musetti’s 78%. The Italian, meanwhile, managed to win only 53% of the points on his second serve against Alcaraz’s 66%. However, the Italian succeeded in converting four of the six break point opportunities he had in the match and that was a crucial factor for Musetti to win his first title in Hamburg.

