Hamburg European Open 2022: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Lorenzo Musetti

Date: July 22, 2022

Tournament: Hamburg European Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €1,770,865

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will lock horns with Lorenzo Muzsetti in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open on Friday. He's had a swithering season so far, collecting 18 wins from 37 matches and reaching the final at the Monte-Carlo Masters in April.

The 23-year-old entered Hamburg on the back of a second-round exit at the Nordea Open, convincingly ousted by Sebastian Baez in straight sets. He began his campaign in Germany with a formidable win against fifth seed Botic Van De Zandschup and followed it up with another potent display against Slovakian qualifier Jozef Kovalik.

Lorenzo Musetti, on the other hand, has amassed 21 wins from 39 matches this season and a title-winning run at the Forli 6 Challenger in Italy. He also made the quarterfinals at the Maharashtra Open, Grand Prix Hassan II and Rotterdam Open.

The Italian had a disappointing grasscourt season, making first-round exits from the Stuttgart Open, Queen's Club Championships and Wimbledon. His doldrums continued in Bastad as Laslo Djere outclassed him 6-3, 7-5.

However, the World No. 62 leveled the playing field in Hamburg with encouraging wins over Dusan Lajovic and Emil Ruusuvuori in straight sets to reach his fourth quarterfinal in 2022.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

Davidovich Fokina and Lorenzo Musetti have never faced each other before and their head-to-head is 0-0.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alejandro Davidovich Fokina -185 -1.5(-155) Over 21.5(-160) Lorenzo Musetti +140 +1.5(+110) Under 21.5(+115)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

This match could turn out to be a slugfest that goes the distance and Davidovich Fokina will be the favorite. The Spaniard is making his third quarterfinal on clay and fifth overall in all competitions.

He put up an admirable performance in his previous match, winning 88 per cent of his first serve points and never facing a break point against Kovalik. Davidovich Fokina plays an aggressive brand of tennis and should not hesitate to attack Musetti's forehand, which is more error prone and exploitable.

Musetti had an impressive run in 2021 making two semifinals at ATP claycourt events, but the Italian is yet to reach the last four of a tournament this season.

The Italian pulled off a calculative performance in his previous match against Ruusuvuori, winning 70 per cent of his first serve points and converting five out of 10 break points. Musetti needs to disrupt the Spaniard's rhythm as much as possible to have the advantage during rallies.

Davidovich Fokina will be up against a tricky opponent and might need to dig deep to secure a spot in the last four, but should be able to outlast his opponent and come out on top.

Pick: Davidovich Fokina to win in three sets.

