Hamburg European Open 2022: Alex Molcan vs Borna Coric preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: Alex Molcan vs Borna Coric

Date: July 22, 2022

Tournament: Hamburg European Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €1,770,865

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Alex Molcan vs Borna Coric preview

Alex Molcan will battle it out against Borna Coric for a place in the semifinals of the Hamburg European Open on Friday. He's had a blossoming season so far, chalking up finalist finishes at the Marrakech Open and the Lyon Open. The Slovakian has collected 22 wins from 36 matches.

He entered Hamburg on the back of a meaningful display at the Wimbledon Championships. The 24-year-old picked up straight-sets wins over Pedro Martinez and Marcos Giron but couldn't tick the box against World No. 13 Taylor Fritz. He went down fighting against the American and lost 6-4, 6-1, 7-6(3) in the third round at SW19.

Molcan began his campaign with a solid display against Marko Topo and followed it up with one of the biggest wins of his career against Pablo Carreno Busta. He outlasted the defending champion in an absorbing three-set contest 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(5).

ATP Tour @atptour UPSET ALERT



Alex Molcan defeats the fourth seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 1-6 7-6 to advance in Hamburg!



@hamburgopen | #hamburgopen UPSET ALERTAlex Molcan defeats the fourth seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 1-6 7-6 to advance in Hamburg! 🚨 UPSET ALERT 🚨Alex Molcan defeats the fourth seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 1-6 7-6 to advance in Hamburg!@hamburgopen | #hamburgopen https://t.co/ERItFxPSHM

Meanwhile, Borna Coric is through to the quarterfinals on the main tour for the first time this season at the Hamburg European Open. He picked up hard-fought wins against Laslo Djere and Tallon Griekspoor to secure his spot in the last eight. Coric ousted the Dutchman 6-3, 6-4 in an hour and 30 minutes.

The Croat returned to the tour in March after being sidelined with a right shoulder injury for more than a year.

The 25-year-old triumphed at the Emilia-Romagna Open and also reached the quarterfinals at the Perugia Challenger.

Alex Molcan vs Borna Coric head-to-head

Molcan and Coric have never faced each other in their careers before and their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Alex Molcan vs Borna Coric odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex Molcan +105 +1.5(-120) Over 21.5(-145) Borna Coric -135 -1.5(-115) Under 21.5(+100)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Alex Molcan vs Borna Coric prediction

Fans can expect an enthralling contest between the duo as both players seem to be playing right-minded tennis at the moment. Coric will be the slight favorite considering his talent and strong performances in the last few matches.

Molcan held his nerve brilliantly against Pablo Carreno Busta, saving 13 break points and recovering from a 3-1 deficit in the final set. His defensive skills will be tested against Coric, who's been finding the line consistently in this tournament. The Slovakian can also counter with an accurate forehand against the Croat.

Coric put on a clinic in his previous match against Griekspoor, winning 81 per cent of his first serve points and holding his serve throughout the tie. He executed his shots with precision and fought earnestly for every point in the match. Coric was also exceptional with his net play, complimenting his clean hitting from the baseline.

Molcan will need to be creative and play out of his skin to have a chance against the former World No. 12 who seems to be in good shape at the moment. If he keeps up his recent form, Coric should be able to come out on top.

Pick: Borna Coric to win in straight sets.

