Hamburg European Open 2022: Anett Kontaveit vs Rebecca Peterson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Anett Kontaveit vs Rebecca Peterson
Date: July 20, 2022
Tournament: Hamburg European Open
Round: Second round (Round of 16)
Venue: Hamburg, Germany
Category: WTA 250
Surface: Clay
Match Timing: Not before 4 pm local time / 2 pm GMT/ 10 am ET / 7: 30 pm IST
Prize money: $251,750
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.
Anett Kontaveit vs Rebecca Peterson preview
Top seed Anett Kontaveit will take on Rebecca Peterson in the last 16 of the Hamburg European Open on Wednesday.
The Estonian has won 18 out of 27 matches so far this season, with one title to her name. This came at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, where she beat Maria Sakkari in a thrilling final. She also reached the final of the Qatar Open, losing 6-2, 6-0 to Iga Swiatek.
Following a disappointing second-round exit at Wimbledon, Kontaveit entered the Hamburg European Open as the top seed. The 26-year-old booked her place in the second round of the competition by defeating Irina Bara 6-3, 7-6(3).
Rebecca Peterson, on the other hand, has won six out of 15 matches so far this season (excluding WTA 125 tournaments). However, the Swede has not won more than one match in a single competition. In Hamburg, Peterson reached the second round by beating Kateryna Baindl 6-3, 6-0.
Anett Kontaveit vs Rebecca Peterson head-to-head
Kontaveit leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Peterson on the WTA Tour, having beaten her 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of last year's Transylvania Open. The winner of their encounter this time around will face eighth seed Andrea Petkovic in the quarterfinals of the WTA500 event.
Anett Kontaveit vs Rebecca Peterson odds
All odds sourced by bet365
Anett Kontaveit vs Rebecca Peterson prediction
Kontaveit has suffered a few early exits in the last couple of months but she will enter the match as the favorite to win. The World No. 2 is a powerful hitter who will look to be aggressive from the start of the match. The Estonian will also look to mix things up and make use of her vast experience at the elite level to baffle her opponent.
Interestingly, Peterson is also someone who likes to go for the jugular from the beginning. The Swede's biggest weapon is her forehand and she will have to be at her absolute best in order to defeat Kontaveit.
All that said, the Estonian looked in great touch in her opening match and should be able to get the better of Peterson and reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.
Pick: Anett Kontaveit to win in three sets.