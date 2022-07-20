Hamburg European Open 2022: Anett Kontaveit vs Rebecca Peterson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Anett Kontaveit vs Rebecca Peterson

Date: July 20, 2022

Tournament: Hamburg European Open

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay

Match Timing: Not before 4 pm local time / 2 pm GMT/ 10 am ET / 7: 30 pm IST

Prize money: $251,750

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Anett Kontaveit vs Rebecca Peterson preview

Kontaveit will look to book her place in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open

Top seed Anett Kontaveit will take on Rebecca Peterson in the last 16 of the Hamburg European Open on Wednesday.

The Estonian has won 18 out of 27 matches so far this season, with one title to her name. This came at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, where she beat Maria Sakkari in a thrilling final. She also reached the final of the Qatar Open, losing 6-2, 6-0 to Iga Swiatek.

Following a disappointing second-round exit at Wimbledon, Kontaveit entered the Hamburg European Open as the top seed. The 26-year-old booked her place in the second round of the competition by defeating Irina Bara 6-3, 7-6(3).

Rebecca Peterson, on the other hand, has won six out of 15 matches so far this season (excluding WTA 125 tournaments). However, the Swede has not won more than one match in a single competition. In Hamburg, Peterson reached the second round by beating Kateryna Baindl 6-3, 6-0.

Anett Kontaveit vs Rebecca Peterson head-to-head

Kontaveit leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Peterson on the WTA Tour, having beaten her 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of last year's Transylvania Open. The winner of their encounter this time around will face eighth seed Andrea Petkovic in the quarterfinals of the WTA500 event.

Anett Kontaveit vs Rebecca Peterson odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Anett Kontaveit -334 -4.5 (-120) Over 20.5 (-120) Rebecca Peterson +250 +4.5 (-120) Under 20.5 (-120)

Anett Kontaveit vs Rebecca Peterson prediction

Kontaveit has suffered a few early exits in the last couple of months but she will enter the match as the favorite to win. The World No. 2 is a powerful hitter who will look to be aggressive from the start of the match. The Estonian will also look to mix things up and make use of her vast experience at the elite level to baffle her opponent.

Interestingly, Peterson is also someone who likes to go for the jugular from the beginning. The Swede's biggest weapon is her forehand and she will have to be at her absolute best in order to defeat Kontaveit.

All that said, the Estonian looked in great touch in her opening match and should be able to get the better of Peterson and reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.

Pick: Anett Kontaveit to win in three sets.

