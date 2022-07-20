Hamburg European Open 2022: Aslan Karatsev vs Daniel Elahi Galan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Aslan Karatsev vs Daniel Elahi Galan

Date: July 20, 2022

Tournament: Hamburg European Open

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €1,770,865

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Aslan Karatsev vs Daniel Elahi Galan preview

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022 - Day Three

World No. 37 Aslan Karatsev will take on Daniel Elahi Galan in the second round of the Hamburg European Open. Despite a title-winning run at the Sydney International at the start of the year, Karatsev has had a chaotic season so far, winning only 13 of his 37 matches. The Russian also made the quarterfinals at the Open 13 Provence and most recently at the Nordea Open.

He got off to a decent start in Bastad with wins over Lorenzo Sonego and Hugo Gaston in the first two rounds but couldn't see off a challenge from Francisco Cerundolo, bowing out to the Argentinian 5-7, 1-6 in straight sets.

In Hamburg, Karatsev put up a dominant display against sixth seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round, beating him 6-4, 6-0 to begin his campaign in style.

Daniel Elahi Galan, on the other hand, has 26 wins from 39 matches overall, including title runs at the ATP Concepcion Challenger and the Sarasota Challenger. He also made the quarterfinals at the Cordoba Open -- his best result on the main tour.

This week, the Colombian reached the main draw in Hamburg for the first time in his career after entering the tournament as a qualifier. He reached the second round with an astounding 7-6(4), 6-4 win over Argentinian Federico Coria.

Aslan Karatsev vs Daniel Elahi Galan head-to-head

Karatsev and Elahi Galan have never faced each other on ATP Tour before. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Aslan Karatsev vs Daniel Elahi Galan odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aslan Karatsev -155 -1.5(-135) Over 22.5(-115) Daniel Elahi Galan +120 +1.5(-105) Under 22.5(-120)

Aslan Karatsev vs Daniel Elahi Galan prediction

Aslan Karatsev has struggled on clay this season but has a great chance of making the quarterfinals in Hamburg. Considering the duo's results on the main tour this year alone, he will be the favorite to win this tie.

The Russian served exceptionally well against Basilashvili, winning 86 percent of his first serve points. He also broke the Georgian five times throughout the match and cruised through the second set without dropping a game. Karatsev likes to showcase his strengths from the baseline and tends to keep the points short, going for high-risk winners instead of simply putting the ball back in play.

Elahi Galan, meanwhile, launched five aces and won 74 percent of his first serve points in his previous match. He also created nine break point opportunities against Coria. The Colombian relies heavily on his serve and has a patient approach to the game.

He's made three finals on the Challenger Tour on clay in the last two years and will be determined to see those results translate into the main tour as well. It will be interesting to see if Elahi Galan can withstand Karatsev's shot-making skills and offensive style of play in this contest.

The Russian made the quarterfinals in Bastad after failing to move past the round of 16 in his last 13 tournaments, and will be psychologically in a good place on Thursday. Despite the Colombian's ability to offer resistance, he'll be looking to continue his competent run of form and make back-to-back quarterfinals by securing this tie.

Pick: Aslan Karatsev to win in three sets.

