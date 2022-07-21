Hamburg European Open 2022: Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Potapova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Potapova

Date: July 21, 2022

Tournament: Hamburg European Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay

Match Timing: 11 am local time / 9 am GMT/ 5 am ET / 2:30 pm IST

Prize money: $251,750

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Potapova Preview

Third seed Barbora Krejcikova will square off against World No. 63 Anastasia Potapova in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open on Thursday.

The Czech started the year on a thunderous note, making the final in Sydney and the quarterfinals at the Australian Open. However, an elbow injury has marred her campaign since February.

Krejcikova made her comeback at the French Open, where her title defence ended in the first round. The Wimbledon Championships proved to be slightly better for the 26-year-old, as she won a couple of matches before bowing out in the third round.

After yet another early exit from Budapest last week, the World No. 19 has come to Hamburg. Krejcikova appears to be striking the ball more confidently this week, making her first quarterfinal since her comeback.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Babs Bounces Back!



Barbora Krejcikova reaches her first quarterfinal since January.... repeat... JANUARY... but looks very impressive getting it done.



The former world #2 blasts past Magdalena Frech, 6-3, 6-0 to move into the final 8 in Hamburg.



Next: Carle or Potapova Babs Bounces Back!Barbora Krejcikova reaches her first quarterfinal since January.... repeat... JANUARY... but looks very impressive getting it done.The former world #2 blasts past Magdalena Frech, 6-3, 6-0 to move into the final 8 in Hamburg.Next: Carle or Potapova https://t.co/SfejrvoHSB

She has conceded only nine games in two matches so far and should be eager to advance deep into the draw.

Anastasia Potapova in action at the 2022 Madrid Open

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Potapova had a stellar junior career, winning the junior Wimbledon title and reaching the pinnacle of the world rankings. Her transition to the senior circuit, though, has been slow thus far.

Nevertheless, the Russian has been making gradual improvements in the past few months. She won her maiden WTA title at the Istanbul Cup in April. Potapova made her first semifinal since her Istanbul success at Lausanne last week. The superb run has propelled the youngster to a career-high World No. 63 in the WTA rankings.

WTARussians @WTArussians



Good comeback in the second set as she found her best tennis when it mattered the most. Davai!



[📽: What a way to close out the match! Anastasia Potapova beats qualifier Maria Carle 6-1, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.Good comeback in the second set as she found her best tennis when it mattered the most. Davai![📽: @WTA TV] What a way to close out the match! Anastasia Potapova beats qualifier Maria Carle 6-1, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.Good comeback in the second set as she found her best tennis when it mattered the most. Davai![📽: @WTA TV] https://t.co/4uDLvq68Ed

Potapova has begun her Hamburg campaign this week with an upset win over sixth seed Varvara Gracheva before adding Maria Carle to her list of scalps.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Potapova Head-to-head

Krejcikova has a 1-0 lead over Potapova in their head-to-head, having beaten the Russian 6-0, 6-2 in Dubai last year.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Potapova Odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Barbora Krejcikova -250 -3.5 (-138) Over 12.5 (+700) Anastasia Potapova +200 +3.5 (+100) Under 12.5 (-1200)

(All odds sourced from Bet365)

Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Potapova Prediction

Krejcikova in action at the 2022 Championships

With two strong wins so far this week, former World No. 2 Krejcikova is looking to get back to where she once belonged. She improved her first-serve percentage from 62% in the first round to 70 in the second before bagelling Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-0.

That breezy win should give her tremendous confidence going forward into the tournament. She is moving well, hitting the ball with authority and keeping a low error count. That should stand her in good stead against a powerful player like Anastasia Potapova.

The Russian has an uber-aggressive style of play but isn't the best to respond under pressure. Krejcikova's variety and her frequent forays into the net could further make life difficult for the Russian youngster.

Considering her renewed self-belief and her experience, the former Roland Garros champion is expected to come through this contest.

Pick: Barbora Krejcikova to win in straight sets.

