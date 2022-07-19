Hamburg European Open 2022: Barbora Krejcikova vs Magdalena Frech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Barbora Krejcikova vs Magdalena Frech

Date: July 19, 2022

Tournament: Hamburg European Open

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay

Match Timing: Approx 4:10 pm local time / 2:10 pm GMT/ 10:10 am ET / 7: 40 pm IST

Prize money: $251,750

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Magdalena Frech preview

Barbora Krejcikova will be eager to reach the quarterfinals at Hamburg

Third seed Barbora Krejcikova will face Magdalena Frech in the last 16 of the Hamburg European Open.

The 26-year-old has won 12 out of 20 singles matches so far this season. She started the year by reaching the final of the Sydney International, where she lost to Paula Badosa. The Czech then made it to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open before being beaten by Madison Keys.

Injuries derailed Krejcikova's season and she suffered some disappointing results upon returning to action. Her title defense at the French Open ended in the first round and she subsequently dropped out of the top 10 of the WTA rankings.

After reaching the third round of Wimbledon, Krejcikova suffered defeat in the opening round of the Budapest Grand Prix. The Czech was seeded third at the Hamburg European Open and reached the second round after beating Suzan Lamens 6-2, 6-4.

Excluding the WTA 125 events, Frech has won only seven out of 19 matches on the WTA tour. The Pole reached the third round of Wimbledon with wins over Camila Giorgi and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova before losing 6-4, 6-1 to Simona Halep.

She then competed at the Hamburg European Open and reached the last 16 after her first-round opponent Anna Kalinskaya retired due to a calf injury after losing the opening set 1-6.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Magdalena Frech head-to-head

Krejcikova leads 1-0 head-to-head against Frech on the WTA Tour. The two players locked horns in the second round of the Qatar Open with the Czech winning 6-1, 6-3.

The winner of Tuesday's match will face either Maria Carle or Anastasia Potapova in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Magdalena Frech odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Barbora Krejcikova -350 -4.5 (-125) Over 20.5 (+100) Magdalena Frech +275 +4.5 (-110) Under 20.5 (-138)

Barbora Krejcikova vs Magdalena frech prediction

Krejcikova will enter the match as the favorite to win. The Czech has won 28 out of 43 singles matches so far on the surface and will look to have a good run in Hamburg.

Krejcikova plays with calculated aggression and can construct her points well. The 26-year-old has powerful groundstrokes and she can always mix things up with her slices and drop shots. She will look to dictate the play from the baseline using her top-spin-heavy forehand and her net play will also come in handy.

Frech has a strong serve and will look to make the most out of her service games while looking for the odd decisive break. The Pole will have to be at her absolute best if she is to beat Krejcikova.

While the Czech's form hasn't been great lately, she should still be able to get the better of Frech and reach the quarterfinals.

Pick: Krejcikova to win in straight sets.

