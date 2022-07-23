Hamburg European Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex Molcan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex Molcan

Date: July 23, 2022.

Tournament: Hamburg European Open

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Hamburg, Germany.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €1,770,865

Match Timing: 1 pm local time / 11 am GMT / 7 am ET / 4:30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex Molcan preview

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will face Alex Molcan in the semifinals of the Hamburg European Open on Saturday.

The Spaniard has had a magnificent season so far, winning 38 out of 43 matches with four titles to his name. Alcaraz won two Masters 1000 titles in Miami and Madrid while also winning ATP 500 titles in Rio and Barcelona.

He entered the Hamburg European Open as the top seed and started the tournament by defeating Nicola Kuhn 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(3). Alcaraz then beat Filip Krajinovic 7-6(4), 6-3 and Karen Khachanov 6-0, 6-2 to book his place in the semifinals.

José Morgado @josemorgado Carlos Alcaraz beats Karen Khachanov 6-0, 6-2 to reach the semifinals in Hamburg.



38-5 in 2022, 13-0 on ATP 500s



6th semifinal in 10 tournaments played in 2022. Carlos Alcaraz beats Karen Khachanov 6-0, 6-2 to reach the semifinals in Hamburg. 38-5 in 2022, 13-0 on ATP 500s6th semifinal in 10 tournaments played in 2022. https://t.co/VZN7tG8wwi

Molcan has won 28 out of 46 matches so far this season, reaching two finals. The first of these came at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, where he beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in the process. However, the Slovak lost to David Goffin.

Molcan's second final of 2022 came at the Lyon Open, where he was beaten by Cameron Norrie.

The 24-year-old beat Mako Topo in the first round of the Hamburg European Open and followed it up by defeating Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(5). Molcan was leading 7-6(7), 2-0 against Borna Coric in the quarterfinals before the Croat retired due to injury.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Alex Molcan advances to his first ATP 500 semifinal after Borna Coric is forced out due to injury, 7-6 2-0 (ret).



#HamburgOpen Not the way anyone wants to winAlex Molcan advances to his first ATP 500 semifinal after Borna Coric is forced out due to injury, 7-6 2-0 (ret). Not the way anyone wants to win 😔Alex Molcan advances to his first ATP 500 semifinal after Borna Coric is forced out due to injury, 7-6 2-0 (ret).#HamburgOpen https://t.co/BgJzVETdSe

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex Molcan head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 0-0 as they haven't faced each other before. The winner of the match will face either Lorenzo Musetti or Francisco Cerundolo in the final of the Hamburg European Open.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex Molcan odds

Player Moneyline Carlos Alcaraz -700 Alex Molcan +450

All odds sourced from Oddschecker.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex Molcan prediction

Alcaraz has been in stunning form this season and will enter the match as the favorite to win.

The Spaniard is a very good player on clay but has a lot of firepower in every shot he hits, be it his forehand or backhand. Alcaraz's astute drop shots and court coverage will also come in very handy.

Molcan has won 13 out of 17 matches on clay so far this season and cannot be written off. The Slovak has won 73.1% on his first serve at the Hamburg European Open so far (98 out of 134) and will look to make the most out of his service games.

However, Molcan will have to be at his best if he is to stand a chance against someone like Alcaraz. The Spaniard has been in scintillating form lately and his return of serve was firing on all cylinders against Khachanov. Alcaraz should be able to get the better of the Slovak to reach the final of the Hamburg European Open.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

