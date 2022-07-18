Hamburg European Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicola Kuhn preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (WC) Nicola Kuhn

Date: July 19, 2022

Tournament: Hamburg European Open

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €1,770,865

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicola Kuhn preview

Alcaraz is the top seed at the Hamburg European Open

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will face Nicola Kuhn in the first round of the Hamburg European Open on Tuesday. The Spaniard has had an exceptional season so far, winning 35 out of 40 matches so far with four titles to his name.

Alcaraz's first title came at the Rio Open, where he defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 6-2 in the final. He followed it up by reaching the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters before beating Casper Ruud to win his first Masters 1000 title in Miami.

Alcaraz carried his good form into the claycourt season, where he won the Barcelona Open by defeating Pablo Carreno Busta in the final. The 19-year-old followed this up by winning his second Masters 1000 title of the year in Madrid.

After exiting the French Open in the quarterfinals, Alcaraz competed at Wimbledon as the fifth seed. He reached the fourth round before being beaten by Jannik Sinner in four sets.

Kuhn competed mostly on the ATP Challenger Tour this season and in the qualifying round of the Halle Open. The German qualified for the main draw at Wimbledon following wins over Mate Valkusz, Cedrik-Marcel Stebe and Rinky Hijikata. He lost in four sets to Brandon Nakashima in the first round of the grasscourt Major.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Brandon Nakashima could disrupt a lot of carefully constructed narratives at Wimbledon this year.



Though situated in a tough section, the American has the game and variety to pull off some surprises.



Nakashima gets past former junior phenom Nicola Kuhn, 6-3, 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-2. Brandon Nakashima could disrupt a lot of carefully constructed narratives at Wimbledon this year.Though situated in a tough section, the American has the game and variety to pull off some surprises.Nakashima gets past former junior phenom Nicola Kuhn, 6-3, 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-2. https://t.co/PyqMWpbCUu

Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicola Kuhn head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 0-0 as they have never locked horns before. The winner on Tuesday will face either Sebastian Baez or Filip Krajinovic in the last 16 of the Hamburg European Open.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicola Kuhn odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Carlos Alcaraz -5000 -6.5 (-120) Over 18.5 (+110) Nicola Kuhn +1100 +6.5 (-115) Under 18.5 (-155)

All odds sourced from Betmgm.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicola Kuhn prediction

Alcaraz will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite to win given the impressive season that he has had. The Spaniard is a very good player on clay with his aggressive shots, defensive skills, court coverage and astute drop shots. He is a pretty good server as well.

Kuhn often uses a serve-and-volley game, but having trained a lot in Spain, he is accustomed to clay courts. He served eight double-faults in his last match against Brandon Nakashima and will look to have less of those on Tuesday.

The German will have to be at his very best if he is to stand a chance against Alcaraz. The World No. 6 has been in stellar form this season and should have little trouble getting past Kuhn.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far